Princeton, B.C. close to having multi-year boil water notice lifted

Send this page to someone via email

More than two years after an atmospheric river event caused millions of dollars’ worth of damage and displaced thousands in Princeton, B.C., residents are still dealing with the aftermath.

However, there is finally light at the end of the tunnel as a multi-year-long boil water notice could soon come to an end.

“We are now very close to having the Boil Water Notice rescinded,” read the Town of Princeton release. “The estimated timeline for commissioning is August – September 2024.”

1:52 Some Princeton residents facing tax hike

The Town of Princeton released an update and timeline this week for the Memorial Park Wells 1 and 2 replacement project that could bring the town closer to rescinding the notice.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the town, since Bree Construction was awarded the project back in May of 2023; all permits and approvals are in place, the facility has been constructed, and all of the underground infrastructure has been installed.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“The next steps are the installation of mechanical and electrical components inside the facility, then tie-ins and commissioning,” read the release.

2:17 One year after Princeton floods, the community is still rebuilding

The water wells were damaged in November of 2021 when the Tulameen River burst its banks and sent raging flood waters throughout the town.

Since then, around 70 per cent of residents have had to boil their water or rely on the temporary water filling station in order to access clean drinking water.

“Basically, if you want drinking water you have to come here to get it — a couple times a week I come up, once or twice a week. I also have two rental properties that are under a Boil Water Notice,” said Princeton resident Terry Greer, as he filled up at the water station.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s not much you can do. Mother Nature caused it, it’s no one’s fault. Who would have thought that we would get 300 mm of water overnight.”

Project funding came into place in June 2022, with a price tag of around $4.5 million.