May 18, 2018 9:29 pm

Body found in Elbow River near Calgary Stampede Park

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

Emergency crews on the scene of a body found in the Elbow River in Calgary on Friday, May 18.

Calgary police are investigating after a body was found in the Elbow River near Stampede Park on Friday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene at about 6:30 p.m., after a person saw it floating near the Macdonald Bridge and called police.

Neither the age nor identity of the person was known as of 7:20 p.m.

Investigators were preparing to remove the body from the water at that time.

The medical examiner was called to assist in the investigation.

