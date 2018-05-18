Body found in Elbow River near Calgary Stampede Park

Calgary police are investigating after a body was found in the Elbow River near Stampede Park on Friday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene at about 6:30 p.m., after a person saw it floating near the Macdonald Bridge and called police.

Neither the age nor identity of the person was known as of 7:20 p.m.

Investigators were preparing to remove the body from the water at that time.

The medical examiner was called to assist in the investigation.