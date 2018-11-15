Man dies after water rescue on Bow River south of Calgary

A man has died after being airlifted to hospital in Calgary Thursday afternoon following a water rescue just south of the city.

Okotoks RCMP said officers were called to the area at about 12:30 p.m. for reports of a missing boater.

STARS Air Ambulance said it responded to a call of a person going into the water on the Bow River and not resurfacing.

Water rescue equipment from the Foothills Fire Department was used to locate the man downstream.

EMS said the 60-year-old man was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre by STARS in life-threatening condition. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, RCMP said.