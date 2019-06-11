Teen pedestrian injured after being hit by vehicle in southwest Calgary: police

A Calgary teen was injured after a vehicle hit a pedestrian on Tuesday.

Police responded to Elbow Drive and 73 Avenue S.W., across from Henry Wise Wood High School, after 9:50 a.m.

A female in her late teens was taken to Foothills Medical Centre with multiple serious injuries but was otherwise stable, police and EMS said.

An officer confirmed that the girl, who is a student at the high school, was in the crosswalk at the time of the crash.

In a statement, the Calgary Board of Education said it was concerned to hear of the collision.

“Students and teachers were informed of the incident this morning and were given an opportunity to talk about it in class,” the statement said. “The school is providing opportunities for any student that requires additional support.”

The sedan driver — a woman in her late 70s, according to police — remained on scene. She was ticketed $776 and lost three demerit points on her licence.

Charges, like failing to yield to a pedestrian, are being considered, police said.