A woman is in life-threatening condition after a two-vehicle crash in southeast Calgary on Tuesday.

EMS said the collision happened at Barlow Trail and 72 Avenue S.E. after 9 p.m.

A woman in her early 30s was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition, EMS said, adding that a man in his early 20s was also taken there but in stable condition as a precautionary measure.

BREAKING – BARLOW CRASH – A serious crash has closed down Barlow Trail at 72 Ave SE, avoid if you can #yyc @GlobalCalgary pic.twitter.com/sDxaeq0CZY — Michael King (@MKingGlobal) October 23, 2019

