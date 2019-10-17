Calgary police charge 2 men in fatal hit-and-run collision

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have laid charges against two men in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision where officers say street racing may have been a factor.

On April 22 at around 9:30 p.m., an Acura TL vehicle and a Toyota Tacoma truck were driving east on 32 Avenue N.E. at high speeds, according to police.

Calgary police responded to a hit and run at 32 Avenue N.E. and 26 Street N.E. back in April. Michael King/Global News

At the intersection of 26 Street N.E., police allege the driver of the Acura ran a red light and hit a man who was crossing the street.

The 38-year-old victim — Chundhun Rai Keedhoo or Kunal, as he is known to his family and friends — was rushed to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

While the driver of the Toyota Tacoma did stop for the red light, neither he nor the driver of the Acura TL stayed at the scene, police allege.

Later, at around midnight, police said a man was taken into custody by RCMP in Chestermere.

After an extensive six-month investigation, police said a second man was taken into custody.

Nineteen-year-old Ali Aref Jeha from Calgary is charged with dangerous driving and failing to remain stopped at a red light.

Ihab Elamm, 20, from Chestermere, is charged with dangerous driving causing death and leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death.

According to police, street racing continues to be a problem in Calgary.

“It puts people’s lives at risk. Drivers who street race are often inexperienced and are driving on roads not designed for high speeds, where there are pedestrians, multiple vehicles and other hazards,” read a Thursday news release.

Police are urging Calgarians to report any street racing activities so that “street racing-related collisions can be prevented.”

You are asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or 911 if there is dangerous driving in progress.

Victim Chundhun Rai Keedhoo or ‘Kunal’

Chundhun Keedhoo or “Kunal” was identified as the victim of a fatal hit and run in northeast Calgary.

According to Jessen Mootoosamy, vice president of the Calgary Mauritian Community Association, Keedhoo had been living in Calgary for about three and a half years and had no family in Canada.

Mootoosamy said Keedhoo came to Calgary to provide and create a better life for his family.

“He has three brothers and his parents back home,” Mootoosamy said in April.

“I talked to his younger brother and he told me Kunal came here for a better life, adventure. Like all of us here, we want a better life and to help out our families. He wanted to give back to his family what they gave him — work hard and send money back home.”

Chundhun Rai Keedhoo has been identified as the victim of a fatal hit and run in northeast Calgary Monday, April 22, 2019. Supplied to Global News A roadside memorial set up in northeast Calgary one day after a fatal hit and run. Lauren Pullen, Global News

–With files from Kaylen Small, Melissa Gilligan

