Calgarians ‘pull for wishes’ in 2nd annual fundraiser supporting kids with critical illness

Calgarians came together on Sunday to help grant wishes for kids fighting against all odds. Teams from four energy companies competed in the 2nd annual ‘Pull For Wishes’ fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Canada.

They raised more than $140,000.

Simona Lupas, director for the southern Alberta chapter of Make-A-Wish, said the funds will go a long way in helping kids experiencing critical illness.

“We say the symbolic value of a wish is about $10,000,” she explained. “So we’re definitely granting 14-15 wishes with these funds, which is huge for southern Alberta.”

Several kids were celebrated on Sunday, including Sloane Masikewich who was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma in May 2023. Thanks to the support of Albertans, her wish was granted at the event.

Mom Claire Masikewich says while Sloane continues to fight, this isn’t the end.

“I think a lot of people have a misconception of what (being granted a wish) means – thinking it’s a last wish. So it was really emotional,” Masikewich said. “Throughout this process, we’ve come to realize that Make-A-Wish is about lasting memories and lasting wishes.”

Sloane’s wish is a family trip to Disney to see Animal Kingdom. The reveal Sunday was an early birthday present for her – she turns seven on Monday.

Her mom said Sloane’s cancer diagnosis ignited the family’s desire to support others who are fighting as well. Earlier this year, the family raised funds for pediatric cancer research.

“We’ve actually just received our charitable organization status at the end of August,” Masikewich explained. “So the ‘Strong Like Sloane’ foundation is officially a charitable organization in the province of Alberta.”

So far in 2024, the Make-A-Wish Foundation has granted more than 130 wishes across southern Alberta.