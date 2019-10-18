Menu

Barlow Trail partially shutdown as motorcyclist seriously injured in collision

By Christa Dao Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 4:16 pm
Updated October 18, 2019 4:21 pm
Barlow Trail southbound shut down as officers investigate a collision involving a motorcycle.
Barlow Trail southbound shut down as officers investigate a collision involving a motorcycle. Global News

Barlow Trail N.E. southbound was shut down from the 16 Avenue ramp as of 2 p.m. on Friday as Calgary police officers investigated a collision involving a motorcycle.

Police said early reports indicate a motorcycle was hit by a vehicle.

The rider was “seriously injured” and is being treated, according to police.

According to EMS, one man was taken to Foothills Hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Calgary police shutdown southbound Barlow Trail N.E.
Calgary police shutdown southbound Barlow Trail N.E. Global News

In a tweet, YYC Transportation advised motorists to avoid the area as several roads were closed.

