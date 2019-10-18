Barlow Trail partially shutdown as motorcyclist seriously injured in collision

Send this page to someone via email

Barlow Trail N.E. southbound was shut down from the 16 Avenue ramp as of 2 p.m. on Friday as Calgary police officers investigated a collision involving a motorcycle.

Police said early reports indicate a motorcycle was hit by a vehicle.

The rider was “seriously injured” and is being treated, according to police.

According to EMS, one man was taken to Foothills Hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Calgary police shutdown southbound Barlow Trail N.E. Global News

In a tweet, YYC Transportation advised motorists to avoid the area as several roads were closed.

UPDATE: Two vehicle incident, SB Barlow Tr approaching 7 Ave NE, the road is closed SB. The EB to SB exit on 16 Ave to Barlow Tr is closed. Please avoid the area. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/4AMCpOOXuX — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) October 18, 2019