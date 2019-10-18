Barlow Trail partially shutdown as motorcyclist seriously injured in collision

Barlow Trail N.E. southbound was shut down from the 16 Avenue ramp as of 2 p.m. on Friday as Calgary police officers investigated a collision involving a motorcycle.
Police said early reports indicate a motorcycle was hit by a vehicle.
The rider was “seriously injured” and is being treated, according to police.
According to EMS, one man was taken to Foothills Hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
In a tweet, YYC Transportation advised motorists to avoid the area as several roads were closed.
