Pedestrian seriously injured in northeast Calgary collision

A woman suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in northeast Calgary Sunday morning.

Paramedics responded to the intersection of Edmonton Trail at 16 Avenue N.E. just before 9 a.m.

According to an EMS spokesman, an adult female was transported to Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition. Police had 16 Avenue eastbound shut down by the intersection Sunday morning while officers investigated.

Police say the traffic unit is now trying to determine the cause of the crash.

More to come…

