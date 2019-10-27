Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
News

Pedestrian seriously injured in northeast Calgary collision

By Carolyn Kury de Castillo Global News
Posted October 27, 2019 12:32 pm
Pedestrian seriously injured Sunday morning at intersection of Edmonton Trail by 16 Avenue N.E.
Pedestrian seriously injured Sunday morning at intersection of Edmonton Trail by 16 Avenue N.E. City of Calgary Transportation

A woman suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in northeast Calgary Sunday morning.

Paramedics responded to the intersection of Edmonton Trail at 16 Avenue N.E. just before 9 a.m.

According to an EMS spokesman, an adult female was transported to Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition.  Police had 16 Avenue eastbound shut down by the intersection  Sunday morning while officers investigated.

Police say the traffic unit is now trying to determine the cause of the crash.

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary PoliceEMSCalgary roadsCalgary CrashPedestrian CrashPedestrian injuredEdmonton Trail
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.