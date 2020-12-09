Menu

Canada

Man killed in crash east of Calgary on Highway 22X

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted December 9, 2020 2:03 pm
RCMP investigate a serious collision between a semi-trailer and a car on Highway 22x between Highway 797 and Highway 24 on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.
RCMP investigate a serious collision between a semi-trailer and a car on Highway 22x between Highway 797 and Highway 24 on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Global News

Calgary EMS say one man was killed in a crash on Highway 22X east of Calgary on Wednesday.

The crash involved a semi-trailer and a car and happened between Highway 797 and Highway 24, east of Indus, RCMP said.

RCMP investigate a serious collision between a semi-trailer and a car on Highway 22x between Highway 797 and Highway 24 on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.
RCMP investigate a serious collision between a semi-trailer and a car on Highway 22x between Highway 797 and Highway 24 on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Global News

EMS said paramedics were called to the scene at around 7:30 a.m. and arrived to find one man dead.

Traffic in the area was diverted at Highway 22X and Highway 797 as well as at Highway 22X and Highway 24.

RCMP investigate a serious collision between a semi-trailer and a car on Highway 22x between Highway 797 and Highway 24 on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.
RCMP investigate a serious collision between a semi-trailer and a car on Highway 22x between Highway 797 and Highway 24 on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Tom Reynolds / Global News

The hamlet of Indus is located in Rocky View County, about six kilometres east of Calgary’s eastern city limits.

RCMP investigate a serious collision between a semi-trailer and a car on Highway 22x between Highway 797 and Highway 24 on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.
RCMP investigate a serious collision between a semi-trailer and a car on Highway 22x between Highway 797 and Highway 24 on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Tom Reynolds / Global News
