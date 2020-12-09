Man killed in crash east of Calgary on Highway 22X

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary EMS say one man was killed in a crash on Highway 22X east of Calgary on Wednesday.

The crash involved a semi-trailer and a car and happened between Highway 797 and Highway 24, east of Indus, RCMP said.

RCMP investigate a serious collision between a semi-trailer and a car on Highway 22x between Highway 797 and Highway 24 on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Global News

EMS said paramedics were called to the scene at around 7:30 a.m. and arrived to find one man dead.

Story continues below advertisement

Traffic in the area was diverted at Highway 22X and Highway 797 as well as at Highway 22X and Highway 24.

RCMP investigate a serious collision between a semi-trailer and a car on Highway 22x between Highway 797 and Highway 24 on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Tom Reynolds / Global News

The hamlet of Indus is located in Rocky View County, about six kilometres east of Calgary’s eastern city limits.

RCMP investigate a serious collision between a semi-trailer and a car on Highway 22x between Highway 797 and Highway 24 on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Tom Reynolds / Global News