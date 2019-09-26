Woman seriously injured in southeast Calgary hit-and-run: police
Calgary police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run in the community of Queenslands Downs on Wednesday.
According to investigators, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the 200 block of Queen Charlotte Way Southeast just before 10 p.m., but the driver fled the scene instead of stopping.
Police said the victim was rushed to the Foothills Medical Centre with serious injuries to her legs.
Anyone with information on the incident can call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
