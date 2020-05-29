Driver charged with murder in Calgary hit-and-run crash that killed teen boy

Calgary police have charged a driver in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision over two weeks ago that killed a 15-year-old boy.
On May 13 at 2:30 a.m., a 2008 Buick Allure rear-ended a speeding 2010 Dodge Journey heading south on 52 Street near the interchange with 16 Avenue N.E., police said.
The Dodge Journey crossed the median and a boy was thrown from the vehicle. Ibaad Yar, 15, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the Buick driver stayed “for a short time before fleeing.” Officers found the vehicle with no one inside in the Saddleridge area later that day.
Udham Sandhu, 37, the Buick driver, was charged with second-degree murder and dangerous driving causing death, police said in a Friday news release. His next court appearance is set for June 4.
Police said a second person taken into custody on Thursday was released without charges.
Vehicle linked to investigation
Investigators are looking to talk to people who were in a Chevrolet Tahoe at a house in the Saddleridge area before and after the collision. Police believe the Tahoe is a dark 2015-20 model with alloy wheels.
Police released photos of the vehicle on Friday.
Anyone with information about the Tahoe should call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or the CPS homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
