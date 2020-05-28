2 people arrested, charges pending in deadly hit-and-run: Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have arrested two people in connection to a fatal hit-and-run on May 13.

The crash happened on 52 Street Northeast near 16 Avenue Northeast at around 2:30 a.m.

Police said a Buick Allure hit a Dodge Journey from behind, causing it to cross over the centre median and roll. One of the teenage boys in the Dodge, Ibaad Yar, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other teenage boys in the Dodge were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the Buick remained on scene for a short time before fleeing. Later in the day, it was located unoccupied in the Saddleridge area.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday during a press conference, police said two people were arrested — one of whom is believed to be the driver of the second car involved in the crash.

“I can confirm we have two people under arrest and charges are pending,” Staff Sgt. with the CPS Homicide Unit, Colin Chisholm, said. “It is believed one of the people arrested today was the driver of the vehicle.”

Chisholm added that police are also looking to speak with a number of people who were in a Chevrolet Tahoe that was seen at a home in the Saddleridge area both before and after the collision.

“These people are believed to have knowledge of the incident,” Chisholm said.

“The actions that night has led to tragic consequences and we remain committed to uncovering how this all came to be.” Tweet This

Yar’s family also attended the conference and issued a plea for anyone with information on the fatal incident to come forward.

“Losing Ibaad just doesn’t feel real sometimes,” Ibaad’s sister, Aasma Yar said. “I never thought that my 15-year-old brother would be the one to leave us so soon.

Story continues below advertisement

“One day he was supposed to become a cop, he was supposed to change the world, he was supposed to change everything, but no, that was cut short and taken away from him.” Tweet This

Aasma said her family is hoping the public will help the police in their search for answers in her brother’s death.

“We want justice for Ibaad,” she said. “We want justice for all the other victims in the car and their families. “Let’s all come together and seek justice for everyone so no-one else’s family has to suffer the same as mine.”

It’s a sentiment echoed by Ibaad’s father, Ismail Yar.

“We cannot sleep knowing that Ibaad’s murders are still loose,” Ismail said.

“If anybody has any information about this case or this incident then please call Calgary police.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have information about the incident is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers

Story continues below advertisement