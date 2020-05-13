1 person killed in fatal crash in northeast Calgary, police searching for suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the Calgary Police Service’s collision reconstruction unit are working to piece together the circumstances surrounding a two-car crash on Wednesday that killed one person.

According to police, officers were called to the area of 16 Avenue and 52 Street Northeast just before 3 a.m. for reports of a car weaving in and out of traffic.

When they arrived, emergency crews found one male victim, who appeared to be a minor, dead outside of a vehicle that had rolled over.

Calgary police investigate a fatal two-vehicle crash on 16 Avenue and 52 Street Northeast just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Global News

Police said two other male victims, both of whom are minors, were transported from the scene to the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

Police said it appears the collision happened after the driver of one of the vehicles began chasing after the second vehicle. Police allege the driver may have intentionally crashed into the second vehicle, causing it to roll.

Police told Global News a fight reportedly happened after the crash, at which time the suspect allegedly got into their car and drove off, leaving the scene.

Police are now searching for the silver sedan that was involved in the crash.

Several traffic closures are expected to remain in place for much of the day as police investigate.

UPDATE: Multi-vehicle incident, 52 St b/w Rundlehorn Dr and Madigan Dr NE, the road is closed NB and SB and exits from 16 Ave to 52 St NE are closed. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/yBqGSXX8Au — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) May 13, 2020

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have information about the incident is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

