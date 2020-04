Send this page to someone via email

A man was injured after a vehicle rollover in northeast Calgary on Monday.

Police said they responded to the crash near Deerfoot Trail and Airport Trail after 7 p.m.

Officers said they needed to use the jaws of life to get him out of the vehicle.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition but was later upgraded to stable, non-life-threatening status, police said.

The road was closed as officers investigated.

