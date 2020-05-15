‘People really loved him’: Family grieves after teen killed in Calgary hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

Described as outgoing and goofy, the family of Ibaad Yar confirmed to Global News the 15-year-old was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run in northeast Calgary on Wednesday.

The crash happened on 52 Street Northeast near 16 Avenue Northeast at around 2:30 a.m.

Police said a Buick Allure hit a Dodge Journey from behind, causing it to cross over the centre median and roll. One of the teenage boys in the Dodge, identified by the family as Yar, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other teenage boys in the Dodge were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, the Buick remained on scene for a short time before leaving. It was located later in the day unoccupied in the Saddletowne area.

Investigators said Wednesday that road rage and speed were believed to be factors in the deadly crash, though they were unsure if the cars were racing.

Speaking to Global News, Yar’s sister Aasma said she still has many unanswered questions about what happened that night.

“My brother was very young and was very misunderstood and was still learning. He was only 15, he had so much life ahead of him — and it was cut short,” Aasma said.

“No one expected a car accident to end his life. I pray that justice is served.”

Ibaad Yar, 15, was killed in a hit-and-run crash on 52 Street Northeast near 16 Avenue Northeast at around 2:30 a.m. on May 13, 2020. Supplied by family

In an emotional phone interview, Aasma admitted to feeling lost and struggling to come to grips with the loss.

“I can’t believe he’s gone,” she said. “It feels like it’s not real. It feels like it’s a dream and I have to wake up.”

Aasma said a private funeral for her brother will be held on Friday.

She said she’ll miss Yar’s smile, courage and ability to make anyone’s day.

“People really loved him.” Tweet This

Aasma said she and her family visited the scene of the crash and were “brought to tears” upon finding flowers had been left at the side of the road.

“We were on our knees,” she said. “We are so grateful for all the love we’re receiving.”

Aasma said she has been “blown away” by the messages of love and support she has received from the community as her and her family deal with the unexpected loss.

Police announced on Thursday that three people had been arrested in connection to crash.

Aasma said the news was comforting, but they still face a long road ahead.

“If you have any information please come forward – help us find justice.”

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

