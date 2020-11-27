Coronavirus: 1 new death, 17 cases in London; 11 cases linked to University Hospital: MLHU

Send this page to someone via email

Jump to: Hospitalizations – Schools – Outbreaks – Testing – Ontario – Elgin and Oxford – Huron and Perth – Sarnia and Lambton

One person has died, 17 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 21 others have recovered, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported on Friday.

Health officials said 11 of the cases are linked to University Hospital, which has been dealing with an outbreak of the virus that has impacted at least five separate units.

Friday’s update brings the region’s total case tally to 1,545, of which 1,344 people have recovered and 66 have died — two more than Thursday.

(One of the two deaths was reported by the health unit during its media briefing Thursday afternoon, and wasn’t reflected in MLHU numbers until Friday. It involved a man in his 80s whose death was linked to University Hospital.)

Story continues below advertisement

The latest reported death involved a man in his 70s who was not associated with a long-term care or retirement home, according to the health unit. Few other details have been released.

As of Friday, there are at least 135 active cases in the region.

At least 399 cases have been reported since the start of November, more than any other month since the pandemic began. The region is currently in the yellow-protect tier of the province’s restrictions framework.

Of the 17 new cases Friday, all are from London, health unit figures show.

One is aged 19 or younger, five are in their 20s, two are in their 30s, four are in their 40s, two are in their 50s and three are in their 60s.

Nine contracted the virus through outbreaks, while two became infected through close contact with a confirmed case and one through travel. Four are listed as having a pending or undetermined exposure source, while one has no known link.

The region’s seven-day average for new cases stands at 15.14 as of Friday, while the 14-day average stands at 15.85.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the health unit, 1,425 cases have been reported in London since the pandemic began, while 36 have been in Strathroy-Caradoc, 35 in Middlesex Centre and 29 in Thames Centre. Lucan Biddulph has seen nine, North Middlesex eight, Southwest Middlesex two and Newbury one.

On Friday, city police announced charges under the Reopening Ontario Act against a 57-year-old Aylmer, Ont., man for participating in last weekend’s anti-restrictions rally in Victoria Park, an outdoor gathering that was found to be in violation of provincial gathering limits.

Police did not release the individual’s name, but Aylmer pastor Henry Hildebrandt, who has attended and spoken at various anti-restrictions rallies in southern Ontario in recent months, posted a video of himself receiving a court summons from police Friday morning.

On Thursday, three women police say were the organizers of the rally were charged under the Reopening Ontario Act with hosting and participating in an outdoor gathering that exceeded the number permitted under the act.

Previously, police laid charges under the act against people found to be hosting large indoor parties in the city, including most recently a 19-year-old Toronto woman.

Charges have also been laid recently against a 20-year-old Toronto woman, three men aged 18 and 19, and two men aged 23 and 24.

Story continues below advertisement

People under 30 have accounted for about half of all cases seen in the region since the start of the month — 83 involving people 19 and under, and 118 involving people in their 20s.

Those in their 20s have factored in about a quarter of all cases seen in London and Middlesex during the entire pandemic — 397.

3:33 Coronavirus: Ontario COVID-19 data shows hospitalizations increased 63 per cent over 4 weeks Coronavirus: Ontario COVID-19 data shows hospitalizations increased 63 per cent over 4 weeks

Hospitalizations

The number of inpatients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 at LHSC stands at 26 as of Friday, three more than Thursday, but one fewer than Wednesday.

At the same time, LHSC says the number of its staff who are currently positive with the virus stands at 28, up two from Thursday and up eight from Wednesday.

The increase in staff cases comes as LHSC continues to grapple with what the health unit considers to be several active outbreaks at University Hospital that has infected at least 61 people in total, of which two have died.

Story continues below advertisement

No COVID-19 patients were reported in the care of St. Joseph’s Hospital as of Friday.

According to St. Joseph’s Health Care London, three of its staff members have the virus, up one from the day before.

The health unit’s non-intensive care hospitalization tally has also risen by one, however, it’s not clear if these are recent or current hospitalizations or previous hospitalizations that are just now being added into health unit data.

The largest number of concurrent inpatients with COVID-19 to be recorded at LHSC was 38 on April 26, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

As of Nov. 18, neither St. Joseph’s Health Care London nor Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital has seen more than four COVID-19 patients in their care at any given time. (This is reflected in the data as ‘<5’.)

At least 169 people have been hospitalized in London and Middlesex since March, according to the health unit. Of those, 37 have needed intensive care.

Schools

No new cases have been reported linked to local schools.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit says no local school cases have resolved compared to Thursday. At least 45 cases have been reported at local schools since the start of the school year.

Seven cases remain active, located at Académie de la Tamise (one staff member), Saunders Secondary School (one student), Providence Reformed Collegiate (one case), Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School (one student) Catholic Central High School (two students) and Lord Dorchester Secondary School (one student).

Since-resolved school cases: Sept. 21 at H.B. Beal Secondary School involving a student.

Oct. 5 and Oct. 8 at École élémentaire La Pommeraie, both involving staff members.

Oct. 7 at Saunders Secondary School involving a student.

Oct. 9 and Oct. 12 at Sir Arthur Currie Public School, one involving a staff member, the other involving a student. The cases resulted in an outbreak declaration, which resolved on Oct. 30.

Oct. 12 at Mary Wright Public School in Strathroy involving a student.

Oct. 13 at Northdale Central Public School in Dorchester involving a student.

Oct. 17 at Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School involving a student.

Oct. 21 at Lambeth Public School involving a student.

Oct. 25 at Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School involving a student; at St. Andre Bessette Secondary School involving a student; and at St. Kateri Separate School involving two students.

Oct. 29 at École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Jeanne-d’Arc involving one staff member; at West Nissouri Public School involving one student; and at A.B. Lucas Secondary School involving one staff member.

Oct. 31 at Eagle Heights Public School involving one staff member.

Nov. 2 at Northbrae Public School involving one student.

Nov. 3 at Wilton Grove Public School in its before/after school program.

Nov. 4 at Lambeth Public School involving two students.

Nov 5-8 at Sir Arthur Carty Catholic School involving four students.

Nov. 7 at Westminster Secondary School involving one student.

Nov. 7 at St. Nicholas Catholic Elementary School involving one student.

Nov. 8 at Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School involving one student, and at Oakridge Secondary School involving two students.

Nov. 9 at Arthur Ford Public School in its before/after school program involving one staff member.

Nov. 10 at Catholic Central High School involving a student, and at Eagle Heights Public School involving a student.

Nov. 12 at Eagle Heights Public School involving a student, and at Westminster Secondary School involving a student.

Nov. 13 at Sir Wilfred Laurier Secondary School involving one case.

Nov. 14 at Sir Arthur Carty Catholic School involving one student.

Meantime, two post-secondary outbreaks remain active as of Friday, the health unit says.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

An outbreak, declared Nov. 19 at Saugeen-Maitland Hall, has been linked to at least nine infections, while an outbreak declared Nov. 21 at Perth Hall has been tied to three cases.

Previously, an outbreak at London Hall was tied to six cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Institutional outbreaks

No new institutional outbreaks have been declared, according to the health unit, however an outbreak declared Nov. 10 at University Hospital has now spread to two additional units.

The outbreak, which originated in 4IP General Medicine, was later expanded to encompass 6IP Acute/Decant Medicine, 9IP Sub-Acute Medicine and 10IP Palliative Care/Sub-Acute Medicine.

As of Friday, the outbreak now also impacts 4TU Multi-Organ Transplant Unit and 6IP Cardiovascular Surgery, for a total of six impacted units.

The outbreak has infected a total of 55 people, according to the health unit, including 54 at the hospital itself and one person who became infected through close contact. Two people have also since died. A breakdown of patient and staff cases was not immediately available.

University Hospital was also the scene of a separate outbreak, declared Nov. 11 in 9IP Orthopedics, that has since been declared over. That outbreak was linked to six cases.

In total, the University Hospital outbreaks have been tied to 61 cases and two deaths, and have impacted seven units.

LHSC reported Friday that 26 inpatients were currently hospitalized at LHSC with COVID-19, while at least 28 staff members were currently infected. It’s unclear how many are linked to the outbreaks.

Story continues below advertisement

Since March, the region has seen at least 54 institutional outbreaks in London and Middlesex, including at least 40 at local seniors’ facilities.

Seniors’ facility outbreaks alone have been tied to 112 resident cases, 111 staff cases and 39 deaths.

The aforementioned non-institutional outbreaks also remain active at Western University’s Perth and Saugeen-Maitland halls, linked to three and nine cases, respectively.

Testing

No new testing figures have been released.

The most recent, from the week of Nov. 15, found that 7,427 people were tested, up 730 from the week before.

The test per cent positivity rate for that week was 1.4 per cent, up from 1.2 the week prior.

Both of the city’s assessment centres, Carling Heights and Oakridge Arena, are continuing to operate by appointment only. Appointment testing for certain asymptomatic people is also continuing at eight local pharmacies.

Carling Heights and Oakridge Arena have recorded steady visitation recently.

This week, Carling Heights has seen between 335 and 405 visits per day, while Oakridge Arena has seen between 301 and 332.

Previously, Carling Heights recorded a five-day average of 345 visits per day between Nov. 16 and 20, about the same as the week before.

Story continues below advertisement

Oakridge Arena’s average in that period was 304, down from 342 seen the previous workweek.

Ontario

The number of reported new cases of COVID-19 and related deaths surged in Ontario, authorities reported on Friday, a day after officials expressed cautious optimism the spread of the dangerous virus was moderating.

Figures released show a record 1,855 new infections, a whopping increase of 25 per cent from the previous day. Public health authorities also reported 20 new deaths.

There were slight decreases in the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital and on ventilators.

Four of the hardest-hit regions all saw significant case increases, with Health Minister Christine Elliott reporting on Friday 517 new infections in Peel, 494 in Toronto, 189 in York Region and 130 in Halton.

Story continues below advertisement

The most recent provincial projections indicate the province was on track to see as many as 6,500 new daily COVID-19 cases by mid-December without the more stringent measures.

Premier Doug Ford has warned against planning Christmas or other celebrations, while Elliott has said it would be “very optimistic” to expect much of an improvement in time for the holidays.

While schools have remained open, the education minister has warned that an extended winter break or move to remote-only learning may be needed.

The latest figures show 122 new cases in schools, bringing the total infections to 4,470, with at least 2,769 involving students and at least 614 involving teachers and staff.

— With files from Colin Perkel of The Canadian Press

Story continues below advertisement

Elgin and Oxford

Ten people have tested positive for the coronavirus, while another 12 have recovered, Southwestern Public Health said Friday.

The update brings the region’s total case count to 526, of which 467 people have recovered and six have died. The most recent death was reported Monday involving a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized, according to the health unit. The death was reported Wednesday.

Friday’s update leaves at least 53 active cases in the region. Of those, 41 are in Oxford County while 12 are in Elgin County.

Nineteen cases are in Woodstock alone, while Ingersoll has seven active cases and St. Thomas five. Nine other municipalities have active case counts under five.

Nine cases and eight recoveries were reported on Thursday. The region has reported 201 cases since Nov. 1 and is currently in the orange-restrict tier of the province’s colour-coded restrictions framework.

No new school cases were reported in the region as of late Friday morning, according to the local school boards.

The most recent school case was reported late Wednesday at Forest Park Public School in St. Thomas involving one student.

Story continues below advertisement

At least 12 cases have been reported at schools in the region since March.

In addition to the Forest Park case, at least four other cases remain active as of Friday at Laurie Hawkins Public School in Ingersoll (one staff case), Assumption Catholic Secondary school in Aylmer (two student cases) and Northdale Public School in Woodstock (one student case).

Since-resolved student cases have been reported at St. Thomas Community Christian School, Mitchell Hepburn Public School (one student), South Ridge Public School (one student), Straffordville Public School (one student), Assumption Catholic Secondary (one student) and Northdale Public School (two students).

Read more: South Korea says North Korea tried to hack its coronavirus vaccine developers

There were also no reported changes when it came to institutional outbreaks in the region. Three remain active, with no new cases reported in any of them.

The active cases are located at the Arches Transitional Bed Program (one staff case) at Bethany Care Home in Norwich (three resident cases and one staff case) and Woodingford Lodge in Woodstock (one staff case).

At least 10 outbreaks have been declared since March at nine facilities, linked to at least 20 cases, of which four have involved residents.

Aylmer has seen the largest number of cases during the pandemic, 109, followed closely behind by Woodstock with 108.

Story continues below advertisement

Due to their population differences, however, Aylmer’s incident rate is equivalent to 1,454.9 cases per 100,000 people, compared to 264 per 100,000 in Woodstock.

Elsewhere, Bayham has seen 78 cases, St. Thomas 60, Tillsonburg 41, Norwich Township 40, Ingersoll 21, East Zorra-Tavistock 13, Blandford-Blenheim 12 and Dutton/Dunwhich 11. Six other municipalities have case tallies below 10.

As of the week of Nov. 15, the most recent figures available, the region’s test positivity rate stood at 1.1 per cent, down from 2.0 the week before. At least 3,882 people were tested for the virus that week.

Huron and Perth

Fourteen people have tested positive for the coronavirus, two have recovered and a new long-term care outbreak has been declared, Huron Perth Public Health reported on Friday.

The region’s total case count now stands at 307, of which 248 people have recovered and 16 have died. The most recent death was reported Sunday involving a resident from Cedarcroft Place in Stratford.

Ten of the new cases were reported in Perth County — six in Perth East and four in North Perth — while three are from Huron County — two from Howick and one from Central Huron — and one from Stratford.

Ten cases and nine recoveries were reported on Thursday. The region is currently in the orange-restrict tier of the province’s colour-coded restrictions framework.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Provinces ask Freeland to delay next increase in CPP premiums

The new long-term outbreak has been reported in Knollcrest Lodge in Perth East, health officials say.

One staff case has been reported in the outbreak, declared on Thursday. It’s the third outbreak declared at the facility since the pandemic began, and the second this month. Both other outbreaks saw one staff case each.

In Stratford, meantime, an outbreak at Cedarcroft Place remained active as of Friday. The outbreak, declared Oct. 27, is linked to 44 resident cases and 20 staff cases — or about one-half of all residents and one-third of all staff.

Of those, 11 residents have died, 31 have recovered and two were still infected as of Thursday. For staff cases, two remain active, while all others have recovered.

Health officials say at least 22 residents from the home remained decanted at area hospitals as of Thursday. The residents were temporarily transferred to get a hold of the outbreak and help staffing levels.

At least 13 outbreaks have been declared at 10 facilities in the region since March. They’re linked to at least 90 cases and at least 12 deaths — including the 11 at Cedarcroft and four at Greenwood Court in the spring.

Story continues below advertisement

No new school cases were reported compared to the day before. At least 11 cases have been reported, including one presumptive, since the start of the school year.

Multiple cases were reported on Thursday, including at least one staff case at Northside Christian School, a small private religious school in Listowel. The case prompted an outbreak declaration, which has resulted in the school’s closure.

The health unit says it considers an outbreak to be when there are two or more cases within a 14-day period, where at least one could have contracted the virus at the school.

“Due to the nature of the school, one cohort could not be identified and therefore HPPH has closed the school until at least Dec. 1,” the health unit said Thursday.

“HPPH will determine when the outbreak is over and when the school can be reopened.”

Elsewhere, three cases remain active at St. Ambrose Catholic Elementary School in Stratford, while one case is active at Anne Hathaway Public School in Stratford and at Goderich District Collegiate Institute.

Since-resolved school cases have been reported at St. Michael Catholic Secondary School (one student), Milverton Public School (two students) and Shakespeare Public School (one student).

Story continues below advertisement

One presumptive case was reported Oct. 16 at Stratford’s St. Joseph’s Catholic Elementary School, but it’s unclear if it was ever confirmed.

Stratford has seen 125 cases reported since March, while Perth County has seen 112 and Huron County 62.

St. Marys has seen eight cases and one death.

Some 57,227 tests had been conducted by the health unit as of Nov. 15, the most recent figures available. The test per cent positivity rate that week was 1.4 per cent, down from 1.5 the week before. Just over 2,500 people were tested from Nov. 15 to 21.

Sarnia and Lambton

No new cases, deaths or recoveries were reported Friday in Lambton county as officials with the province announced the region would be moving to the more restrictive yellow-protect tier of the provincial restrictions framework.

The changeover from green-prevent to yellow-protect will happen at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, according to Lambton Public Health.

Local health officials say the move will generally mean more restrictions for bars, sports and recreational facilities, retail spaces, malls, and other businesses.

Story continues below advertisement

It also includes the potential for enhanced targeted enforcement, fines, and enhanced education, officials said.

“Regardless of the status level, the decisions we need to make to live with COVID-19 and reduce our own personal risk are the same. Continue to minimize our non-essential social interactions and treat every situation like COVID-19 is present,” said the region’s medical officer of health, Dr. Sudit Ranade, in a statement.

Full details on what will come with a move to yellow-protect can be found on the province’s website.

The region’s total case tally actually declined by one to 404 on Friday after health officials say it was determined a previously confirmed case did “not meet the case definition.”

Of those 404 cases, 364 have resolved while 25 people have died. The most recent death was reported in early June.

As of Friday, 15 cases are known to be active in the county. Two people are in hospital, according to Bluewater Health. A total of 62 people in the county have been admitted to hospital due to the coronavirus during the pandemic.

One case and two recoveries were reported on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

No school cases have been reported, however, at least three remain active at St. Patrick’s Catholic High School in Sarnia, according to the St. Clair Catholic District School Board.

All three cases involve students, according to the province. They are currently the only active school cases in Lambton.

At least eight have been reported since the start of the school year.

Other since-resolved cases include two student cases at Northern Collegiate Institute and Vocational School in Sarnia, and one student case each at Bright’s Grove Public School in Sarnia, Colonel Cameron Public School in Corunna and Riverview Central School in Port Lambton.

No change was reported Friday in the number of institutional outbreaks reported in the county. No outbreaks are currently active.

A total of 13 have been declared since March, linked to 115 cases and 16 deaths. Two outbreaks earlier in the pandemic, located at Landmark Village and Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia, are linked to a vast majority of those cases, and all 16 deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit says 10 of the region’s 13 outbreaks have involved seniors’ facilities, while two have involved workplaces and one has been at Bluewater Health.

At least 56,140 people had been tested in the county as of Nov. 21, the most recent figures available. About 2,600 people were tested from Nov. 15 to Nov. 21, with a weekly per cent positivity rate of 0.56 per cent.