Quebec reports 1,269 new cases, 38 more deaths linked to COVID-19

There are 1,269 new novel coronavirus infections in Quebec on Friday, bringing the province’s caseload to 138,163.

Health authorities reported 38 additional deaths, including nine that occurred in the last 24 hours, while 26 took place earlier in November. Three deaths occurred on an unknown date.

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of 6,984 Quebecers to date. The death toll, which remains the highest in the country, was also amended after authorities determined a death previously attributed to the pandemic was found to have been due to other causes.

After a spike, hospitalizations dropped Friday by six. There are 669 patients in hospitals across the province.

Of them, the number of people in intensive care units remains unchanged at 90.

The most recent information shows that 32,266 tests were given Wednesday. To date, more than 3.8 million tests have been administered since the health crisis began.

Quebec has reported more than 119,000 recoveries to date.

