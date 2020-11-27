Menu

Health

Quebec reports 1,269 new cases, 38 more deaths linked to COVID-19

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
A woman all bundled up walks past a COVID-19 test clinic during a brisk fall morning in Montreal, on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.
A woman all bundled up walks past a COVID-19 test clinic during a brisk fall morning in Montreal, on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

There are 1,269 new novel coronavirus infections in Quebec on Friday, bringing the province’s caseload to 138,163.

Health authorities reported 38 additional deaths, including nine that occurred in the last 24 hours, while 26 took place earlier in November. Three deaths occurred on an unknown date.

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of 6,984 Quebecers to date. The death toll, which remains the highest in the country, was also amended after authorities determined a death previously attributed to the pandemic was found to have been due to other causes.

Read more: Quebec will prohibit holiday gatherings if coronavirus cases ‘increase too much’

After a spike, hospitalizations dropped Friday by six. There are 669 patients in hospitals across the province.

Of them, the number of people in intensive care units remains unchanged at 90.

The most recent information shows that 32,266 tests were given Wednesday. To date, more than 3.8 million tests have been administered since the health crisis began.

Quebec has reported more than 119,000 recoveries to date.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Legault says province awaiting info from feds on COVID-19 vaccines' Coronavirus: Legault says province awaiting info from feds on COVID-19 vaccines
Coronavirus: Legault says province awaiting info from feds on COVID-19 vaccines
