Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Coronavirus: 3 charged in connection with St. Thomas and Aylmer ‘Freedom Rallies’

By Natalie Lovie 980 CFPL
Posted November 27, 2020 7:25 am
Somewhere between 500 and 750 people participated in the anti-lockdown march with a parade through Aylmer Ont. On Nov. 7, 2020.
Somewhere between 500 and 750 people participated in the anti-lockdown march with a parade through Aylmer Ont. On Nov. 7, 2020. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

Police across the region continue to crack down on the organizers of several so-called ‘Freedom Rallies.’

Earlier this week, three London women were charged with violating COVID-19 public health restrictions after an anti-masking protest was held last weekend in Victoria Park.

Read more: Coronavirus — 3 London, Ont., women charged in connection with Victoria Park ‘Freedom Rally’

Police in St. Thomas and Aylmer announced Thursday that they have also laid charges in connection to similar events held in their communities.

Two people in St. Thomas are facing charges after a rally on Nov. 14 drew about 200 people. Police did not specify the charges but said more information will be released in the coming days.

Trending Stories

A 43-year-old woman has been charged by Aylmer police with four counts under the Reopening Ontario Act, including two counts of hosting a public gathering that exceeds the number of people permitted.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Thousands join in Aylmer ‘Freedom March’ against coronavirus public health measures

She’s accused of organizing two rallies in Aylmer, including one on Nov. 7 that attracted around 2,000 people. Participants were from all over the province, including Hamilton and Toronto.

Police are reminding the public that hosting or participating in events exceeding the limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings could face charges.

Read more: Dr. Mackie said people supporting anti-health measures rally are ‘rooting for COVID’

Under the provincial act, private gatherings are limited to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors.

Those convicted of organizing an outdoor gathering exceeding provincial limits face fines of $10,000.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19ProtestSt. Thomas PoliceAnti-mask ProtestAnti-Mask RallyFreedom RallyAylmer PoliceReopening Ontario ActSt Thomas Freedom rallyAylmer Freedom rally
Flyers
More weekly flyers