Coronavirus: 3 charged in connection with St. Thomas and Aylmer ‘Freedom Rallies’

Police across the region continue to crack down on the organizers of several so-called ‘Freedom Rallies.’

Earlier this week, three London women were charged with violating COVID-19 public health restrictions after an anti-masking protest was held last weekend in Victoria Park.

Police in St. Thomas and Aylmer announced Thursday that they have also laid charges in connection to similar events held in their communities.

Two people in St. Thomas are facing charges after a rally on Nov. 14 drew about 200 people. Police did not specify the charges but said more information will be released in the coming days.

A 43-year-old woman has been charged by Aylmer police with four counts under the Reopening Ontario Act, including two counts of hosting a public gathering that exceeds the number of people permitted.

She’s accused of organizing two rallies in Aylmer, including one on Nov. 7 that attracted around 2,000 people. Participants were from all over the province, including Hamilton and Toronto.

Police are reminding the public that hosting or participating in events exceeding the limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings could face charges.

Under the provincial act, private gatherings are limited to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors.

Those convicted of organizing an outdoor gathering exceeding provincial limits face fines of $10,000.