Ontario reports new record of more than 1,800 coronavirus cases, highest number of tests conducted

Ontario reported 1,855 new cases of coronavirus on Friday — a new provincial record since the pandemic began — bringing the provincial total to 111,216.

Friday’s case count beats the previous single-day high of 1,589 cases recorded on Monday.

According to Friday’s provincial report, 517 cases were recorded in Peel Region, 494 in Toronto, 189 in York Region, 130 in Halton Region, 82 in Hamilton and 74 in Waterloo Region.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 70 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,595 as 20 more deaths were reported.

Ontario has 541 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (down by 15 from the previous day), with 151 patients in an intensive care unit (unchanged) and 101 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by four). Hospitalizations have overall steadily increased over the past several weeks.

The government said 58,037 tests were processed in the last 24 hours — also the highest number of tests ever recorded. The previous high for tests in a single day was on Oct. 8 with 48,488 tests.

Ontario is reporting 1,855 cases of #COVID19 and over 58,000 tests completed. Locally, there are 517 new cases in Peel, 494 in Toronto, 189 in York Region and 130 in Halton. There are 1,451 more resolved cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) November 27, 2020

The government previously said it hoped to increase testing capacity to 68,000 per day by mid-November.

There is currently a backlog of 54,9241 tests that need results. A total of 6,126,465 tests have been completed since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, 94,366 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 85 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,451 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 13,255, up from the previous day at 12,871.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

54,013 people are male — an increase of 962 cases.

56,559 people are female — an increase of 870 cases.

13,199 people are 19 and under — an increase of 278 cases.

40,475 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 686 cases.

31,753 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 564 cases.

16,224 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 249 cases.

9,554 people are 80 and over — an increase of 77 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The newly reported numbers for Friday’s report are valid as of Thursday afternoon.

More to come.

