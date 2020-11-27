Coronavirus: Ford says he’s confident in COVID-19 vaccine rollout, will be different than flu shot rollout
When asked about the “many issues” with people trying to obtain flu shots this year and how this could potentially be a challenge regarding the rollout of the upcoming COVID-19 vaccine, Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Friday said he has “100 per cent confidence” in the taskforce to distribute the coronavirus vaccine and that this “mission” will be accomplished, even with “bumps in the road.” He added that the two vaccines can’t be compared.