39 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total tops 2,000

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 39 new novel coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 2,021, including 52 deaths.

Nineteen of the new cases are in Barrie, Ont., while four are in New Tecumseth, three are in Bradford, three are in Oro-Medonte and three are in Innisfil.

The rest of the new cases are in Clearview, Collingwood, Essa, Gravenhurst, Adjala-Tosorontio, Severn and Springwater.

Ten of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while eight are community-acquired.

Two new cases are a result of a community setting outbreak, while one is a result of a congregate setting outbreak.

The rest of the new cases are all under investigation.

Of the region’s total 2,021 cases, 86 per cent — or 1,735 — have recovered, while 13 people remain in hospital.

This week, the Simcoe Muskoka health unit reported 187 new COVID-19 cases.

Currently, there are 13 coronavirus outbreaks in the region — at four schools, three workplaces, two community settings, two congregate settings, one long-term care facility and one retirement home.

The school outbreaks are at St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School, Willow Landing Elementary School and Warnica Public School, all of which are in Barrie, as well as Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School in Angus.

There have been 62 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region since the start of the pandemic — at 20 long-term care facilities, 15 workplaces, 10 retirement homes, eight educational settings, six congregate settings and three community settings.

According to the province of Ontario, 14 schools under the public Simcoe County school board and the Catholic Simcoe Muskoka school board are reporting at least one case of COVID-19.

The affected schools are:

Warnica Public School in Barrie

Innisdale Secondary School in Barrie

Monsignor Clair Catholic School in Barrie

St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Barrie

Willow Landing Elementary School in Barrie

St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School in Barrie

Bradford District High School

Fieldcrest Elementary School in Bradford

Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School in Essa

Our Lady of Grace School in Essa

Boyne River Public School in New Tecumseth

St. Paul’s Catholic School in New Tecumseth

Holy Family Catholic School in New Tecumseth

Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil

On Friday, Ontario reported 1,855 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 111,216, including 3,595 deaths.

