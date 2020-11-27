Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

39 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total tops 2,000

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 27, 2020 4:19 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ford says he’s confident in COVID-19 vaccine rollout, will be different than flu shot rollout' Coronavirus: Ford says he’s confident in COVID-19 vaccine rollout, will be different than flu shot rollout
WATCH: When asked about the "many issues" with people trying to obtain flu shots this year and how this could potentially be a challenge for the COVID-19 vaccine, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he has "100 per cent confidence" in the taskforce to distribute the coronavirus vaccine.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 39 new novel coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 2,021, including 52 deaths.

Nineteen of the new cases are in Barrie, Ont., while four are in New Tecumseth, three are in Bradford, three are in Oro-Medonte and three are in Innisfil.

Read more: Simcoe Muskoka’s top doc instructs businesses to step up COVID-19 prevention measures

The rest of the new cases are in Clearview, Collingwood, Essa, Gravenhurst, Adjala-Tosorontio, Severn and Springwater.

Ten of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while eight are community-acquired.

Two new cases are a result of a community setting outbreak, while one is a result of a congregate setting outbreak.

Story continues below advertisement

The rest of the new cases are all under investigation.

Of the region’s total 2,021 cases, 86 per cent — or 1,735 — have recovered, while 13 people remain in hospital.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Vaccine rollout will be ‘massive logistical undertaking’ Ontario has ‘never seen,’ says Ford' Coronavirus: Vaccine rollout will be ‘massive logistical undertaking’ Ontario has ‘never seen,’ says Ford
Coronavirus: Vaccine rollout will be ‘massive logistical undertaking’ Ontario has ‘never seen,’ says Ford

This week, the Simcoe Muskoka health unit reported 187 new COVID-19 cases.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Currently, there are 13 coronavirus outbreaks in the region — at four schools, three workplaces, two community settings, two congregate settings, one long-term care facility and one retirement home.

The school outbreaks are at St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School, Willow Landing Elementary School and Warnica Public School, all of which are in Barrie, as well as Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School in Angus.

There have been 62 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region since the start of the pandemic — at 20 long-term care facilities, 15 workplaces, 10 retirement homes, eight educational settings, six congregate settings and three community settings.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario reports new record of more than 1,800 coronavirus cases, highest number of tests conducted

According to the province of Ontario, 14 schools under the public Simcoe County school board and the Catholic Simcoe Muskoka school board are reporting at least one case of COVID-19.

The affected schools are:

  • Warnica Public School in Barrie
  • Innisdale Secondary School in Barrie
  • Monsignor Clair Catholic School in Barrie
  • St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Barrie
  • Willow Landing Elementary School in Barrie
  • St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School in Barrie
  • Bradford District High School
  • Fieldcrest Elementary School in Bradford
  • Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School in Essa
  • Our Lady of Grace School in Essa
  • Boyne River Public School in New Tecumseth
  • St. Paul’s Catholic School in New Tecumseth
  • Holy Family Catholic School in New Tecumseth
  • Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil

On Friday, Ontario reported 1,855 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 111,216, including 3,595 deaths.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario issues holiday safety guidelines' Coronavirus: Ontario issues holiday safety guidelines
Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaSimcoe Muskoka District Health UnitSimcoe County COVID-19Muskoka coronavirusMuskoka COVID-19Simcoe County coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers