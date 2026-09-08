350 Dynacare workers strike in Manitoba due to ‘huge’ wage gap: union president

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Hundreds of Dynacare workers are officially striking in Manitoba, according to their union president.

The strike, which saw 350 Dynacare technologists and technicians walk off the job at 6 a.m. Tuesday, began after negotiations stalled between the company and the Manitoba Association of Health Care Professionals (MAHCP), according to its union president, Jason Linklater.

Workers hit the picket lines at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The union and company remain “significantly” far apart in contract talks, Linklater told 680 CJOB.

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“The pressure that should have been there, at the bargaining table, wasn’t there. And it is because Dynacare fully expected the government to step in, like they did,” Linklater said, adding that “quiet, frankly, Dynacare has done nothing to avoid this strike.”

Union workers are striking because Dynacare would not address the 20-50 per cent wage gap between its workers and public sector labs, according to a MAHCP news release.

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“It is a huge gap, and it is a vehicle that (the) government uses to try and save money, and it is the wrong approach on multiple levels because they’re (Dynacare is) a private corporation. They need to make a profit,” Linklater told the station.

Dynacare said it is aware of the MAHCP strike that began Tuesday morning.

“We remain hopeful that a resolution can be reached and continue to engage in efforts to find a path forward,” an email statement from a Dynacare spokesperson said.

“Dynacare remains committed to reaching a fair and sustainable agreement. Discussions remain ongoing, and our current wage offer remains on the table.

Patients in need of laboratory services should contact their health care provider to discuss available options, the spokesperson noted.