Manitoba opens temporary Dauphin emergency department after flood damage

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The Manitoba government says it has opened a temporary emergency department in the flood-hit Dauphin Regional Health Centre.

Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara said in a statement Tuesday that reopening the space by Labour Day was a monumental effort, but there is still a lot more work to do.

The government says the emergency department section of the health centre is providing around-the-clock services and that in-house X-ray, ultrasound and lab services are also available.

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The department is operating using temporary power, water and other infrastructure.

Extensive flooding in early July knocked the hospital off-line and forced the evacuation of all patients.

The government says a mobile CT scan unit should arrive within weeks while it did not provide a timeline to restore services like surgery and endoscopy.

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