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Health

Manitoba opens temporary Dauphin emergency department after flood damage

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 8, 2026 6:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Work on track to open temporary Dauphin ER by Sept. 7: Manitoba government'
Work on track to open temporary Dauphin ER by Sept. 7: Manitoba government
RELATED: Work on track to open temporary Dauphin ER by Sept. 7, Manitoba government says – Aug 31, 2026
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The Manitoba government says it has opened a temporary emergency department in the flood-hit Dauphin Regional Health Centre.

Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara said in a statement Tuesday that reopening the space by Labour Day was a monumental effort, but there is still a lot more work to do.

The government says the emergency department section of the health centre is providing around-the-clock services and that in-house X-ray, ultrasound and lab services are also available.

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The department is operating using temporary power, water and other infrastructure.

Extensive flooding in early July knocked the hospital off-line and forced the evacuation of all patients.

The government says a mobile CT scan unit should arrive within weeks while it did not provide a timeline to restore services like surgery and endoscopy.

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Click to play video: 'Premier Kinew tours impacted areas, Dauphin triage centre after unprecedented flooding'
Premier Kinew tours impacted areas, Dauphin triage centre after unprecedented flooding

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