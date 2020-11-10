2 charged in connection with massive Halloween party: London police

Send this page to someone via email

The investigation is ongoing but London police say two men are facing charges in connection with a massive Halloween party that drew a crowd of over 100 people.

Tuesday morning, London police confirmed that a 23-year-old man is charged with hosting a nuisance party contrary to a city bylaw, as well as participating in an indoor gathering that exceeded 10 people and hosting an indoor gathering that exceeded 10 people under the Reopening Ontario Act.

A 24-year-old man is charged with participating in an indoor gathering that exceeded 10 people, under the provincial act.

Both have a court date scheduled for Jan. 25, 2021.

The party was held Friday, Oct. 30 at a residence on Beaufort Street, a small side street off where Wharncliffe Road North becomes Western Road.

On Nov. 2, police told Global News that officers responded to the area at roughly 1:15 a.m. Oct. 31 to find “approximately 150 people in attendance” — far exceeding the provincial limit of 10 people indoors, in place as part of a series of measures aimed at stemming the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On Monday, Middlesex-London Health Unit medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie confirmed that three of the record-setting 37 COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday were tied to the party.

“On the 37 day, three of those cases were students linked with the large house party at Halloween. They weren’t Western students, they were post-secondary,” Mackie said.

“Other than that, we haven’t seen any new outbreaks in the student population in some time.”

A spokesperson told Global News on Monday that the university had not yet received names of any Western students confirmed to have attended the party.

Previously, Western University associate vice-president of student experience Jennie Massey said that if Western students were confirmed to have attended, the school would “review all cases under the Code of Student Conduct, follow up and apply sanctions as appropriate.”

— with files from Global News’ Matthew Trevithick.