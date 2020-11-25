Noise complaint leads to charges after 30 people gather in Richmond St. home: London police

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police say a 19-year-old Toronto woman is the latest to face charges related to large indoor gatherings amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, police announced that the woman has been charged with participating in an indoor gathering which exceeded ten people and hosting an indoor gathering which exceeded ten people, both contrary to the Reopening Ontario Act.

Police say officers received a noise complaint and arrived at a residence in the 1100 block of Richmond Street, near the University Gates and Broughdale Avenue, at roughly 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, officers determined there were roughly 30 people inside the home.

Story continues below advertisement

“The individuals left the residence upon police arrival and the investigation continued,” police say.

Charges were laid on Tuesday and the woman is due in court February 22, 2021.

This is the fourth time this month that London police have laid charges in relation to large gatherings.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Monday, police announced a 20-year-old Toronto woman was facing charges in connection with a weekend party on Ann Street with roughly 15 people in attendance.

“It’s not only disappointing to hear that this type of blatant disregard for public safety continues, but the individuals hosting and attending these gatherings are putting our first responders at risk with each and every interaction,” police chief Steve Williams said Monday.

At that time, police appeared to reference the gathering in the 1100 block of Richmond Street that resulted in charges on Tuesday, stating that “a separate large gathering that also took place over the weekend in the city’s north end remains under investigation.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Nov. 16, police announced that three men, an 18-year-old and two 19-year-olds, were facing charges in connection with a party on Nov. 13 that drew roughly 100 people to a Mill Street residence.

On Nov. 10, police announced charges against two London men, age 23 and 24, in connection with a party over the Halloween weekend involving more than 100 attendees on Beaufort Street, a small side street off where Wharncliffe Road North becomes Western Road.

Additionally, police are also still investigating a large gathering in the northeast end of the city that allegedly occurred sometime between Nov. 13 and 15.

3:41 Large house parties in London, Ont., draw exasperated response from city’s mayor Large house parties in London, Ont., draw exasperated response from city’s mayor – Nov 16, 2020

As of Wednesday, people under the age of 30 have accounted for 51 per cent of all cases reported by the Middlesex-London Health Unit so far this month, with 81 cases linked to people 19 and under, and 108 linked to people in their 20s.

Story continues below advertisement

Throughout the entirety of the pandemic, twentysomethings in particular account for the largest number of cases locally, with 387 — about one-quarter — of all cases reported in London and Middlesex.

People 19 and under are the second-largest group by age, with 227 cases.

–With files from Global News’ Matthew Trevithick