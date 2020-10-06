Menu

Canada

Edson RCMP say weekend fires that destroyed home, 2 vehicles deemed arson

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 6, 2020 12:43 am
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. Kirby Bourne/630 CHED

Three different fires that destroyed a home and two vehicles in Edson, Alta., on Sunday are believed to have been deliberately set, RCMP said on Monday.

“In the early hours of Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, the Edson RCMP responded to three separate fires within the town limits,” police said in a news release.

Police said one of the fires destroyed a mobile home at the Cedars Mobile Home Park and resulted in “extensive damage” to a neighbouring home.

“RCMP also responded to two separate vehicle fires that resulted in both vehicles being lost to fire,” police said, adding that nobody was injured in any of the incidents.

“(On Monday), the Town of Edson fire chief deemed these incidents arson.”

3 house fires in northern Alberta hamlet deemed arsons, RCMP called in to investigate 

RCMP said that the weekend fires are not believed to be linked to other high-profile fires over the past 12 months that were also believed to have been deliberately set.

Police had yet to confirm a damage estimate in relation to the blazes as of Monday night.

Edson mayor Kevin Zahara issued a statement about the fires on Facebook.

“These situations could have been much worse if it wasn’t for the quick response of firefighters,” his post reads in part. “We are truly grateful.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the fires.”

“Edson RCMP are asking anyone that may have been in the area of these fires on the morning of Oct. 4, 2020, that can provide home surveillance footage, dash-cam footage or may have seen anything suspicious, to contact them at 780-723-8822,” police said.

Tips can also be anonymously submitted by phoning Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-8477 or contacting them online.

