3 house fires in northern Alberta hamlet deemed arsons, RCMP called in to investigate

A recent string of house fires in the northern Alberta hamlet of Calling Lake were deliberately set, according to RCMP who are now investigating the blazes.

In a news release issued Friday, Athabasca RCMP said a fire investigator determined arson to be the cause of the fires, two of which broke out on Park Drive shortly after midnight on July 25, and one of which started at a home on Cardinal Street at about 6:30 a.m. on July 29.

“All three houses had significant damage reported but were not occupied,” police said.

“Athabasca RCMP are asking residents in the Calling Lake area to report any suspicious persons immediately to police.”

Anyone with information on the fires or suspect(s) is asked to call the Athabasca RCMP detachment at 780-675-5122. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.

Calling Lake is located about 200 kilometres north of Edmonton.

