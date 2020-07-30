RCMP searching for suspects after two suspicious fires set near Two Hills

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Two Hills County say fires that burned down a house and a church are being investigated as suspicious.

On July 24, RCMP were called to a house fire just before midnight in the New Kiev area south of Two Hills, near Range Road 133 and Warwick Road.

While first responders were on scene, a second fire was reported approximately three kilometres away at a church.

Holy Trinity Church was completely destroyed and both fires have been deemed suspicious by a fire investigator.

RCMP say no one was injured as both buildings were vacant at the time.

Holy Trinity church post-fire. Courtesy: Miranda Ketchum

Investigators are looking to speak with the owners of two trucks spotted in the area at the time of the fires.

One vehicle is described as a white Ford F250 or F350 single cab with a headache rack, cab and fog lights, as well as a red tidy tank.

The other is a Ford F250 or F350 four-door truck with a canopy/truck cap and possibly a roof rack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Two Hills RCMP at 780-657-2820, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.P3Tips.com.

Holy Trinity Church in New Kiev, south of Two Hills. Courtesy: Miranda Ketchum