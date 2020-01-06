Edson Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership fire, vehicle fire may be related: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Edson RCMP believe there may be a connection between a fire that destroyed a Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership and a vehicle fire that took place in the town on the same day at the beginning of December.

Just after 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 9, emergency crews were called to the dealership to find the office and showroom consumed by flames. The entire office and showroom areas were destroyed, as well as about 60 per cent of the mechanical area, Steve Bethge with the Town of Edson said at the time.

At around 4:15 a.m. the same day, RCMP were called to a vehicle fire in the area of 41 Street and 15 Avenue in Edson. Fire consumed a white pickup truck, destroying all but the box of the vehicle.

On Monday, RCMP confirmed both fires are believed to be arson and that it’s believed the two incidents are related.

RCMP said they are still working to determine if there’s a connection to a third fire, which occurred at the Edson Honda dealership on Dec. 30. The cause of that fire remains under investigation, but police said Monday it too is believed to be suspicious in nature.

RCMP said they have been in contact with the other dealership owners in the town.

Edson is located about 200 kilometres west of Edmonton.

Police ask anyone with information about any of the fires to contact the Edson RCMP detachment at 780-723-8822. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.