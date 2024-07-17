2024 Emmy Awards nominations: ‘Shōgun’ and ‘The Bear’ take spotlight

This year, the small screen’s biggest hits brought us everything from agitated Chicago chefs in The Bear to historical Japanese power struggles in Shōgun.
On Wednesday, Emmy-winning actors Tony Hale and Sheryl Lee Ralph announced the 2024 Emmy nominations. The academy’s chair, Cris Abrego, also joined in reading the nominations, offering kudos to the year’s top creatives.
There was something for every TV fan in 2024, be it the inspired drama of Netflix’s The Crown or the laugh-out-loud moments from Quinta Brunson on Abbott Elementary.
In the end, it was Shōgun that led the pack and scored the most nominations, earning 25 in total. The Bear followed close behind with 23, then Only Murders in the Building with 21.
The ambitious Shōgun pleased fans of both the novel and the video game series with its release this year. Set in 1600 Japan, nothing about the show’s energy feels antique. Critics and viewers alike have praised the production for its freshness, with actors Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai (both nominated) breathing life into each dramatic scene.
Despite some middling reviews from critics, the third season of The Bear still managed to earn several nominations. Star Jeremy Allen White, who has already won an Emmy for playing the frazzled chef Carmy, was again nominated for best lead actor in a comedy series. Fan favourites Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach also earned kudos.
The Bear‘s 23 nominations are a new record for the most nods scored by a comedy in a single year.
Netflix’s true-story drama Baby Reindeer was easily one of the most talked-about shows of the year and scored several nominations to reflect its popularity. Richard Gadd, who plays a version of his past self as he copes with an obsessed stalker, received a nomination for his candid — and often uncomfortable — performance. Actor Jessica Gunning earned a nod for her chilling portrayal of Martha.
Creators of Fallout, Hacks and True Detective: Night Country were also honoured with Emmy nominations.
(Find a complete list of the nominees in the major categories, below.)
Best Drama Series
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Lead Actor, Drama
Idris Elba, Hijack
Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Dominic West, The Crown
Lead Actress, Drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Lead Actor, Comedy
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Lead Actress, Comedy
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Supporting Actor, Drama
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Supporting Actress, Drama
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Supporting Actor, Comedy
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actress, Comedy
Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders In The Building
Guest Actor, Drama
Néstor Carbonell, Shōgun
Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Guest Actress, Drama
Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Claire Foy, The Crown
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Guest Actor, Comedy
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Matthew Broderick, Only Murders In The Building
Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live
Christopher Lloyd, Hacks
Bob Odenkirk, The Bear
Will Poulter, The Bear
Guest Actress, Comedy
Olivia Colman, The Bear
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Best Reality Competition Series
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice
Best Limited or Anthology Series
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Best Television Movie
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Quiz Lady
Red, White & Royal Blue
Scoop
Unfrosted
Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Best Animated Program
Blue Eye Samurai
Bob’s Burgers
Scavengers Reign
The Simpsons
X-Men ‘97
The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on Sept. 15, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
For a complete list of nominees, please visit the official Emmys site.
