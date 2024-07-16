Boissonnault’s former business partner linked to woman detained in Dominican Republic cocaine bust

Liberal Cabinet Minister Randy Boissonnault’s former partner in a medical supply company has ties to an Edmonton woman who was detained in a massive cocaine bust in the Dominican Republic in April 2022. Federal incorporation documents show Stephen Anderson, chief operating officer of Global Health Imports (GHI), created a numbered company with Francheska Leblond in December 2021, about four months before her detention in the Caribbean country. Boissonnault and Anderson co-owned GHI until about two weeks ago, when Boissonnault sold his 50 per cent stake in the controversial medical supply company, effectively cutting ties with Anderson. His former partner is scheduled to appear before a parliamentary ethics committee Wednesday to answer questions about the company’s questionable business practices and what, if anything, the minister knew about them. Last month, in a unanimous vote, the commons ethics committee passed a motion inviting Anderson to testify before the committee. Global News found no direct tie between Boissonnault and Leblond. In a case that generated international headlines, Dominican authorities detained 12 Canadians, including Leblond, after the crew from the Canadian charter company Pivot Airlines said they discovered 210 kilograms of cocaine hidden in their plane. Dominican prosecutors launched an investigation, but no charges were laid. 1:04 Authorities in the Dominican Republic inspect cocaine allegedly seized aboard Toronto-bound aircraft Global News has confirmed that Leblond was one of several people on the flight who was under RCMP investigation and that she has a history of drug charges under a previous name: Francheska Quach. Leblond was never charged by the RCMP in the Dominican incident. Advertisement Nine years earlier, Edmonton police arrested her and two others in a drug bust. Police said they seized loaded handguns with silencers, a bulletproof vest, and more than $31,000 in cash. They also said they seized $25,000 worth of cocaine from a car equipped with secret compartments. All charges against her were eventually withdrawn. Anderson said he did not know of Leblond’s previous identity and past criminal charges when he incorporated the company with her. In a statement, Boissonnault said he has never met or spoken with Leblond and has no knowledge of her dealings with his former business partner. Anderson said he never told Boissonnault about it.

Leblond’s checkered past In 2008, Francheska Leblond was known as Francheska Quach. Edmonton police charged the 21-year-old with possession of marijuana for the purposes of trafficking and possession of money under $5,000 obtained by crime. Those charges were stayed, but she received a conditional discharge and a year of probation for a third charge of possession of a controlled substance. Five years later, in July 2013, Edmonton police charged Quach with more serious crimes. The drug and gang unit said officers found a 9mm handgun, bulletproof vest, radio jamming devices, homemade tracking devices, and more than $31,000 in cash at a house in Edmonton where Quach and two others were arrested. Police also said they found $25,000 worth of cocaine, another handgun with a silencer, and ammunition in a hidden compartment of a car associated with the accused. Quach was charged with possession of cocaine with the purpose of trafficking and a handful of weapons charges. It’s unknown why the charges were later dropped. Anderson said he met Leblond at a mutual friend’s birthday party in 2019 and she later proposed starting a cleaning business together. View image in full screen (Left) Stephen Anderson, (Right) Francheska Leblond. Source: Instagram/@stephenandersonyeg He incorporated 13560449 Canada Limited on Dec. 1, 2021, about two months after Boissonnault resigned as a director from GHI. Advertisement Anderson said the numbered company does not have anything to do with GHI or his other company, Global Healthcare Solutions (GHS). About four months after Anderson incorporated the company, Leblond was detained and jailed in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic alongside 11 other Canadians. The crew said they discovered 210 kilos of cocaine — about $25 million worth — in duffle bags hidden in their chartered jet destined for Toronto. 2:21 Canadian airline crew pleads with prime minister for help A CTV W5 investigation from December 2022 revealed the company that hired the plane was fake and at least two of the plane’s passengers from Edmonton had criminal histories that involved drugs or drug trafficking. Anderson said he learned about Leblond’s detainment from the W5 documentary. The cleaning company “did not proceed beyond the early discussions and due diligence,” Anderson said in a statement. “As a result, no actual business was transacted, no bank accounts opened and no revenues received.” Global News tried to track down Leblond in Edmonton. The phone number she provided on corporate documents was not activated, and the address did not exist. But removing one number in the street name yielded an address that matched a UPS Store in a southeast Edmonton strip mall. The store manager confirmed that Leblond had a mailbox there, and that she also received mail under her former name, Francheska Quach. Unprompted, the manager called her in the presence of a Global reporter and asked if she would speak to them, but she declined and instructed the owner not to share her phone number. Ethics expert Arthur Schafer said the emerging details — the arson fire at GHI’s warehouse, a civil allegation of fraud against Anderson, and Anderson’s link with Leblond — all “reinforces the general question, ‘What is going on here?’” Former RCMP investigator Garry Clement said Global’s findings raise “a number of red flags,” especially because ministers must have security clearance. In a statement to Global, the Prime Minister’s Office said it “has full confidence in the security clearance processes done by the government security agencies.” Schafer said inaction by Trudeau only reinforces the public’s mounting cynicism with this government. “The Trudeau government has squandered public trust in a number of different ways and can’t afford to waste anymore. They really ought to act decisively in this case.” If you have information for this story, or information for another story, please contact me in confidence at krista.hessey@globalnews.ca