Texts from ‘Randy’ raise questions about minister’s role at company while in office, Boissonnault denies

Text messages obtained by Global News raise questions about whether Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault engaged with his former business partner on deals a year after he joined the federal cabinet, but Boissonnault denies that he’s the “Randy” referenced in the exchange.

The text exchange, which occurred in September 2022, was between Stephen Anderson, who co-founded Global Health Imports with Boissonnault in early 2020, and Malvina Ghaoui, the principal of The Ghaoui Group, LLC, a California-based personal protective equipment (PPE) procurement company.

In conversation with Ghaoui, Anderson wrote “Randy” told him to “be available in 15 for a partner call.”

Anderson and Ghaoui were discussing a deposit of approximately $500,000 that Ghaoui Group was to send to GHI to secure a large shipment of nitrile gloves. Anderson was asking Ghaoui why the deposit had not been sent yet and apparently forwarded her a message directly from Boissonnault.

“Anderson, it’s 13:14 MST and 15:14 EST it literally takes 10 seconds to complete a (wire) transfer,” the person referred to only as “Randy” allegedly wrote to Anderson. “I am telling you we are NOT ALLOCATING like this, please reach out and see what the reason is now, you assured me this morning this was done first thing…Be available in 15 for a partner call.”

In another text to Ghaoui sent 30 minutes later, Anderson said he had consulted with “Randy” and GHI employees over the phone regarding the deposit, “I have spoken to Shawna, Felix and Randy again … We are following up again at 1440 on allocations and will determine what we need to do as an organization.”

When asked if he worked with another Randy, Anderson stated that he did, but would not disclose the employee’s full name. He said the other Randy was ‘head of logistics.’

Global News was unable to verify any details related to a second employee named Randy.

In interviews with GHI’s former suppliers, Edward Anderson, Stephen’s father, was identified as the company’s logistics lead. His email signature had the title ‘Logistics/Supply Chain’ at GHI in 2021, according to emails viewed by Global News between GHI and suppliers. Edward declined to comment.

Felix Papineau, Anderson’s right-hand man in Quebec, and Shawna Parker, Anderson’s sister, did not respond to questions.

It was Ghaoui’s understanding that Anderson was referring to Boissonnault, whom Anderson had told her was a partner in GHI and a public official, a representative of Ghaoui Group wrote in a statement.

“We have had no direct communication with Mr. Boissonnault at any point in our dealings with Stephen and the companies,” the representative wrote.

Boissonnault declined an interview with Global News but in an emailed statement his office said that he “had no communication with Mr. Anderson regarding the Ghaoui Group in September of 2022.”

“Minister Boissonnault ceased active involvement with GHI during the 2021 campaign, and formally resigned from his role with GHI after being elected in 2021,” wrote Alice Hansen, Boissonnault’s director of communications.

Anderson did not respond to questions regarding the texts.

The texts between Ghaoui and Anderson call into question whether Boissonnault stepped away from GHI’s operations as he was required to do under federal law and if he was involved with a business deal that is now at the centre of a recent fraud lawsuit.

Boissonnault is not named in the lawsuit.

He has retained his 50 per cent stake in GHI, according to corporate records. Conflict of interest laws allow elected officials to own a business, but they are prohibited from operating or managing it.

A previous Global News investigation found GHI was embroiled in lawsuits and Boissonnault remained listed as a director of the company in business registries for more than a year after his re-election while it competed for provincial and municipal contracts. Industry experts told Global News that could have given the company an advantage.

View image in full screen Credit: (Left) Instagram/Stephen Anderson, (Right) The Canadian Press/Justin Tang

Boissonnault says he informed Anderson of his resignation in September 2021 and asked him to update the federal and provincial business registries, which didn’t happen.

“After lengthy inaction by the current sole director, (Boissonnault) initiated the process himself through his lawyer,” Hansen explained.

Boissonnault’s office would not provide Global News with his resignation letter. Under federal law, cabinet ministers cannot serve as directors of companies and their resignations must be in writing.

Global News’ investigation, as well as another that revealed his links to a lobbying firm, prompted MPs to call Boissonnault to testify before the federal ethics committee. Boissonnault is scheduled to appear Tuesday, June 4 at 11am EST.

Boissonnault maintains he has followed conflict of interest and lobbying rules. In response to a letter from Conservative MP Michael Barrett, the ethics commissioner has declined to investigate.

Ghaoui Group did end up sending the nearly half a million dollar deposit, at Anderson’s and someone named Randy’s urging. But the company says it never got the gloves it was contractually promised, and all that money was stolen.

GHI and Anderson deny the claims.

Just 16 days after the Ghaoui Group wired the deposit, a fire that police say was deliberately set after a break and enter, burned up GHI’s Edmonton warehouse unit.

It had all, quite literally, gone up in smoke.