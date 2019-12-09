Fire destroys Edson Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership west of Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Fire broke out early Monday morning, destroying much of a vehicle dealership in a town west of Edmonton.

Firefighters in Edson were called to the Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership around 3:37 a.m., according to Town of Edson communications coordinator Steve Bethge.

Crews arrived to find the office and showroom area consumed by flames.

Extra help from Yellowhead County Fire Department was called in to help fight the flames. At its peak, there were around 30 firefighters on scene.

The entire office and showroom area was destroyed, as well as about 60 per cent of the mechanical area, Bethge said.

The fire was brought under control around 8 a.m. and cleanup crews were on scene.

The cause of the fire and a damage estimate is not yet known.

Edson is about 180 kilometres west of Edmonton.

The Edson Chrysler Dodge Jeep was heavily damaged by fire on Monday, December 9, 2019. Supplied

