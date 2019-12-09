Menu

Canada

Fire destroys Edson Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership west of Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted December 9, 2019 11:09 am
Updated December 9, 2019 11:11 am
The Edson Chrysler Dodge Jeep was heavily damaged by fire on Monday, December 9, 2019.
The Edson Chrysler Dodge Jeep was heavily damaged by fire on Monday, December 9, 2019. Supplied

Fire broke out early Monday morning, destroying much of a vehicle dealership in a town west of Edmonton.

Firefighters in Edson were called to the Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership around 3:37 a.m., according to Town of Edson communications coordinator Steve Bethge.

Crews arrived to find the office and showroom area consumed by flames.

Extra help from Yellowhead County Fire Department was called in to help fight the flames. At its peak, there were around 30 firefighters on scene.

The Edson Chrysler Dodge Jeep was heavily damaged by fire on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.
The Edson Chrysler Dodge Jeep was heavily damaged by fire on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Supplied

The entire office and showroom area was destroyed, as well as about 60 per cent of the mechanical area, Bethge said.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire was brought under control around 8 a.m. and cleanup crews were on scene.

The cause of the fire and a damage estimate is not yet known.

Edson is about  180 kilometres west of Edmonton.

The Edson Chrysler Dodge Jeep was heavily damaged by fire on Monday, December 9, 2019.
The Edson Chrysler Dodge Jeep was heavily damaged by fire on Monday, December 9, 2019. Supplied

— More to come…

