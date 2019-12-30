Menu

Canada

Fire breaks out at Edson Honda dealership west of Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted December 30, 2019 10:20 am
Updated December 30, 2019 10:40 am
The Edson Honda dealership caught on fire on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 in Edson, Alta.
The Edson Honda dealership caught on fire on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 in Edson, Alta. Courtesy: Calvin Hill

For the second time in under a month, a car dealership in a town west of Edmonton has caught on fire.

Fire crews from Edson and Yellowhead County were called in to battle a blaze at the Edson Honda dealership around 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Town of Edson.

The Edson Honda dealership caught on fire on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 in Edson, Alta.
The Edson Honda dealership caught on fire on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 in Edson, Alta. Town of Edson

As of 7:30 a.m., there were three fire engines, one aerial unit and a rescue truck at the scene for a total of 22 firefighters, along with command vehicles, a support unit, emergency medical services and RCMP.

The town asked drivers to avoid the area around Edson Honda if possible and to stay in the north lane of 4th Avenue and slow down as crews were actively working in that area.

Drivers were also told to be careful on 2nd Avenue, as water was creating icy conditions.

As of 8:30 a.m., the town said the fire was contained, but had not yet been put out.

This latest fire comes three weeks after the Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership was destroyed in the same town. The entire office and showroom area was destroyed, as well as about 60 per cent of the mechanical area.

READ MORE: Fire destroys Edson Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership west of Edmonton

The extent of Monday’s fire is not yet known.

Edson is about 180 kilometres west of Edmonton.

— More to come…

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
