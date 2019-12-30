Fire breaks out at Edson Honda dealership west of Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time in under a month, a car dealership in a town west of Edmonton has caught on fire.

Fire crews from Edson and Yellowhead County were called in to battle a blaze at the Edson Honda dealership around 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Town of Edson.

The Edson Honda dealership caught on fire on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 in Edson, Alta. Town of Edson

As of 7:30 a.m., there were three fire engines, one aerial unit and a rescue truck at the scene for a total of 22 firefighters, along with command vehicles, a support unit, emergency medical services and RCMP.

The town asked drivers to avoid the area around Edson Honda if possible and to stay in the north lane of 4th Avenue and slow down as crews were actively working in that area.

Drivers were also told to be careful on 2nd Avenue, as water was creating icy conditions.

As of 8:30 a.m., the town said the fire was contained, but had not yet been put out.

@GlobalEdmonton last month was Chrysler. Today it’s honda in edson ab is on flames when I whent to work this am 4: am pic.twitter.com/Eifv9IBC5e — frenchy (@Frenchy3111) December 30, 2019

This latest fire comes three weeks after the Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership was destroyed in the same town. The entire office and showroom area was destroyed, as well as about 60 per cent of the mechanical area.

The extent of Monday’s fire is not yet known.

Edson is about 180 kilometres west of Edmonton.

— More to come…