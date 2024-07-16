Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Country star’s national anthem flub called the ‘worst’ people have ever heard

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted July 16, 2024 10:58 am
1 min read
Ingrid Andress singing on a baseball field. View image in full screen
Ingrid Andress sings the national anthem prior to the 2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field on Monday, July 15, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Move over, Fergie; the internet has crowned Ingrid Andress‘s national anthem performance as the worst of all time.

Though spectators at the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby enjoyed an evening of powerful swings and impressive athleticism at Texas’s Globe Life Field on Monday, Andress’s performance came as a curveball.

Her wobbly rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner was easily the most memorable point of the evening — and has already achieved viral fame.

Within minutes of the Grammy-nominated country singer’s last note, baseball fans shared the clip to X.

Story continues below advertisement

Andress, 32, has not commented publicly on the performance, but her critics have had more than enough to say.

“My ears are bleeding,” one X user wrote. “One of the worst national anthem renditions ever.”

Another compared the rendition to a 2006 Saturday Night Live skit starring Maya Rudolph as a vivacious contest winner tasked with singing the anthem.

Story continues below advertisement

The comparisons to Fergie’s since-infamous 2018 NBA all-star game anthem were — perhaps expectedly — plentiful, proving a flubbed U.S. national anthem can linger for years in the cultural zeitgeist.

Story continues below advertisement

As is usually the case, the criticism over Andress’s rendition led some to share their all-time favourite national anthem performances from artists including Meatloaf, Chris Stapleton and Whitney Houston.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Andress is a four-time Grammy nominee best known for her folksy country songs More Hearts Than Mine and Wishful Drinking.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Her national anthem performance came as she announced a new single, called Colorado 9, to be released on July 24.

Click to play video: 'Fergie panned over anthem rendition at NBA all-star game'
Fergie panned over anthem rendition at NBA all-star game
More on World
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices