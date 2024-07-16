Country star’s national anthem flub called the ‘worst’ people have ever heard

Send this page to someone via email

Move over, Fergie; the internet has crowned Ingrid Andress‘s national anthem performance as the worst of all time.

Though spectators at the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby enjoyed an evening of powerful swings and impressive athleticism at Texas’s Globe Life Field on Monday, Andress’s performance came as a curveball.

Her wobbly rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner was easily the most memorable point of the evening — and has already achieved viral fame.

Within minutes of the Grammy-nominated country singer’s last note, baseball fans shared the clip to X.

The national anthem sung by Ingrid Andress prior to the Home Run Derby 🎤pic.twitter.com/M0lhexxzWE — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) July 16, 2024

Andress, 32, has not commented publicly on the performance, but her critics have had more than enough to say.

“My ears are bleeding,” one X user wrote. “One of the worst national anthem renditions ever.”

Another compared the rendition to a 2006 Saturday Night Live skit starring Maya Rudolph as a vivacious contest winner tasked with singing the anthem.

Live shot of Ingrid Andress singing the national anthem pic.twitter.com/QmLmuXC84T — Ben Palmer (@benjpalmer) July 16, 2024

It is impressive that this Ingrid Andress has missed every single note. That was painful #HomeRunDerby — David Marcus (@THEDavidMarcus) July 16, 2024

The comparisons to Fergie’s since-infamous 2018 NBA all-star game anthem were — perhaps expectedly — plentiful, proving a flubbed U.S. national anthem can linger for years in the cultural zeitgeist.

Fergie watching Ingrid Andress claim her crown for worst anthem of all time pic.twitter.com/sco32cNMuO — OzunaFromTheBraves (@seniorzapo) July 16, 2024

Fergie watching Ingrid Andress claim her crown for worst national anthem of all time pic.twitter.com/GCKdILwQsE — 𝙻̷𝚞̷𝚜̷ 📯 (@Theylovelus) July 16, 2024

Fergie seeing Ingrid Andress dethrone her for worst National Anthem performance #mlbhomerunderby #homerunderbypic.twitter.com/6y1jpa0iK7 — 🧚🏼‍♂️ (@peppergreenlaww) July 16, 2024

As is usually the case, the criticism over Andress’s rendition led some to share their all-time favourite national anthem performances from artists including Meatloaf, Chris Stapleton and Whitney Houston.

If anyone needs a timeline cleanse after Ingrid Andress' horrible national anthem, here's the greatest national anthem in the history of the MLB All-Star Game, courtesy of Meat Loaf in 1994 This is how it's done pic.twitter.com/xSUx6Kp1yj — JaguarGator9 (@JaguarGator9NFL) July 16, 2024

Not here to knock Ingrid Andress at #HRDerby (she was probably nervous as hell), but we should just play this anthem at every sporting event going forward. pic.twitter.com/YFZi1vOKOE — Cory McCartney (@coryjmccartney) July 16, 2024

I think the people are feeling Patriotic🙏🇺🇸 Remember Whitney at the Super Bowl around the time of Desert Storm? pic.twitter.com/hU5xUr1WDz — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) July 16, 2024

Andress is a four-time Grammy nominee best known for her folksy country songs More Hearts Than Mine and Wishful Drinking.

Her national anthem performance came as she announced a new single, called Colorado 9, to be released on July 24.