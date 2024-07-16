Send this page to someone via email

Vehicle thefts in Canada are finally decreasing after an uptick in recent years.

A new report published by the non-profit Équité Association on Tuesday showed a 17 per cent national decline in auto theft in the first six months of 2024, compared with the same period last year.

Équité said this promising trend can be attributed to the collaborative efforts of the federal and provincial governments, law enforcement agencies, the Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) and the insurance industry.

Increased investments, public awareness and information-sharing have helped reverse the trend of auto theft, according to the report.

Bryan Gast, vice president of investigative Services at Équité Association, said he was “cautiously optimistic” about the new data, adding that more work needs to be done.

“I’m not suggesting that we’ve resolved the auto theft crisis in Canada, but it is promising to see that a lot of the efforts that have been put into place over the last year or so, there’s a positive sign, and the results are reflective of that,” he told Global News in an interview.

“Not only are the thefts down, but the recoveries are up, which is a good combination,” he said.

Over the past year, the federal government, along with law enforcement agencies, border officials and other industry stakeholders, have stepped up efforts to curb vehicle theft in the country.

A national summit on combatting auto theft was held in Ottawa in February to address the problem.

The federal government unveiled an action plan in May, including measures and funding announced in the weeks since the summit was held.

It also featured changes to the Criminal Code, such as stiffer penalties and new offences targeting car thieves and the devices they use, that were included in the latest federal budget.

Gast said a lot of the efforts that are under way are focusing on going after organized crime groups.

He said the goal is to continue applying pressure and resources to see a decline in auto theft over a longer period.

“I think one of the areas that still needs to be worked on is making the vehicle harder to steal in the first place,” Gast said.

Where is auto theft declining?

So far this year, 8,398 pickup trucks, 7,539 cars and 1,448 vans have been stolen across Canada, according to Équité.

Among the provinces, Quebec has seen the sharpest drop this year at 36 per cent, followed by Ontario, where vehicle theft has decreased by 14 percent year-over year.

In both provinces, SUVs continued to be the most stolen category of vehicles with 5,532 stolen in Ontario and 2,816 stolen in Quebec, the report said.

In Western Canada, auto theft declined by 10 per cent in the January to June period. Alberta, where trucks are the top stolen vehicles, experienced a five per cent drop. Meanwhile, the Atlantic provinces reported an 11 per cent jump in vehicle theft.

Equite said this was likely due to tough measures put in place to combat auto theft in Ontario and Quebec, forcing thieves to operate in other provinces.

“A lot of focus has been on Ontario and Quebec, Alberta and some of the other provinces and criminals will look for points of least resistance,” Gast said.

Experts have previously labelled vehicle theft a so-called “epidemic” in Canada.

Nationally, more than 105,000 vehicles were stolen in 2022, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada. In 2023, auto theft claims amounted to $1.5 billion, with more than $ 1 billion in Ontario alone.

Canadians could see even higher auto insurance premiums this year, according to Ratesdotca report from January.

Transport Canada is currently carrying out an open consultation to review and modernize the current standards that vehicles that are manufactured or sold in Canada are expected to adhere to.

Gast said that could be a “significant step forward.”

“We’re not at the finish line. We need to continue doing what we’re doing.”

— With files from Global News’ Sean Boynton