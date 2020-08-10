New Brunswick SPCA, RCMP investigating after dog shot, killed near Sussex, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are asking for the public’s help as they investigate an incident that saw a dog shot and killed.

Police say the dog was killed in Waterford, N.B., a community east of Sussex Corner, N.B.

Sometime during the evening hours of Aug. 1, a white and brown border collie was shot on McFarlane Road. The dog later died as a result of its injuries, police said.

The Mounties and the New Brunswick SPCA have been investigating and are now looking for information from the public that could further the investigation.

They’re asking anyone who has information about the incident or who may have been in the area during the evening of Aug. 1 and witnessed suspicious activity or heard gunshots to call police at 506-433-7700 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

A necropsy is set to be conducted in order to assist with the investigation.