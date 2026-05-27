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Crime

13 teens arrested in connection with major brawl on Montreal’s South Shore

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted May 27, 2026 12:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '13 teens arrested after violent group assault in Brossard'
13 teens arrested after violent group assault in Brossard
WATCH: . Police released video showing multiple youths attacking victims with fists, kicks and sticks during the April 18 incident.
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Thirteen teens have been arrested following a series of violent events that occurred in the Quartier Dix30 area of Brossard on Montreal’s South Shore.

A video posted to social media by the Longueuil Police Service appears to show a group of youths brawling, shoving each other to the ground and kicking one another; one youth is depicted holding a baton and striking another youth on the ground.

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Police say the situation played out on April 18.

A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital.

Police began an investigation involving the execution of 12 searches in Longueuil, Saint-Philippe-de-La Prairie and Candiac.

On Wednesday, officers arrested 13 boys between the ages of 15 and 16 years old.

Police say the teens arrested could face charges of armed assault, assault and aiding and abetting.

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In a statement to the media, Longueuil police said all violent acts will be met with “rigorous intervention and appropriate legal action.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Info-Azimut line at 450 646-8500.

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