Rising threat of ‘distraction’ auto thefts ‘can pop up anywhere,’ says CAA

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A rising number of auto thefts in Canada involve criminals using “distraction” tactics to help them steal cars from their owners, according to CAA.

These methods are also being used in combination with other tactics like “relay attacks” and technology used to copy key fobs from a close distance. Key fob copying, sometimes called “cloning,” uses digital techniques to intercept or copy the electronic signals in a vehicle’s smart key.

The details were laid out in a release on Wednesday from CAA South Central Ontario. A spokesperson for CAA National tells Global News that these tips are applicable nationwide.

“The tools used for these distraction thefts are available in Canada and these tactics can pop up anywhere,” said a CAA national spokesperson.

CAA says in the release that the emerging method thieves use is to engage directly with drivers when they are near their vehicles in busy areas such as parking lots and shopping centres.

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When they are in close proximity to the drivers who are carrying their smart car keys, either in their hands, on their body or in a bag or purse, thieves will use various technologies to capture the digital signals. This allows them to enter the vehicle and drive off without physical or forced entry.

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This means many of these tactics to steal vehicles are occurring when owners are close to their vehicles.

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“Today vehicle thieves are becoming increasingly calculated, using distraction tactics alongside electronic tools designed to intercept or relay key fob signals,” says Elliott Silverstein, director of government relations at CAA South Central Ontario in the release.

“A brief interaction in a parking lot can quickly become an opportunity for organized criminals to target both drivers and their vehicles. Public awareness and simple preventative measures remain some of the strongest tools drivers have to protect themselves.”

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Distraction methods have also been used by threat actors to compromise or damage vehicles in cases of fraud aimed at lowering the value of vehicles listed for sale, as seen recently in Edmonton.

In another example, thieves in Hamilton were reportedly using distraction methods to rob older adults of their personal belongings.

CAA says all of these types of distraction tactics allow thieves to work quickly and often without the driver knowing, at least immediately, that anything wrong or suspicious has occurred.

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Although police are constantly working to target and apprehend these threat actors as they become more innovative with these tactics, CAA says awareness and vigilance are essential to reduce the risk of drivers having their vehicles or other property stolen. This includes being mindful of surroundings, especially in public spaces, and taking extra precautions.

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Some tips CAA has for drivers include being cautious of unsolicited interactions near their vehicle, disengaging and moving to a safer area if something feels suspicious and reporting suspicious behaviour to local police.

CAA also suggests drivers consider using specially designed pouches or other devices to prevent signal interception, and additional anti-theft devices like steering wheel locks and other devices as an extra layer of protection.