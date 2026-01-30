Hamilton police warn of distraction thefts targeting seniors amid investigation

See more sharing options

Hamilton police have laid dozens of charges and identified multiple suspects following a targeted investigation into a surge of distraction-style thefts targeting older adults across the city.

Police said the initiative, dubbed Project Heirloom, was launched in response to a sharp rise in these offences throughout 2025.

By November, investigators had recorded 96 distraction thefts in Hamilton, exceeding the combined total from the previous four years.

The crimes typically involved suspects distracting older victims in retail stores, parking lots and other public spaces before stealing wallets, jewelry and banking information.

In some cases, stolen cards were later used to withdraw thousands of dollars from victims’ accounts.

Over the two-month investigation, police said they were able to solve 10 cases, identify 11 accused people and lay a total of 83 criminal charges.

Investigators alleged the thefts were linked to organized criminal groups operating across southern Ontario.

Detectives said suspects often travelled into Hamilton for single-day theft sprees before leaving the city for weeks at a time.

Many relied on short-term rental accommodations and frequently changed rental vehicles, making them difficult to track.

Police said they executed search warrants at two homes connected to the network, uncovering evidence of co-ordinated thefts spanning multiple jurisdictions.

In several incidents detailed by police, victims were targeted inside grocery stores and thrift shops, while others were approached in parking lots and distracted with offers of costume jewelry. In one case, a high-value luxury watch was stolen after a suspect placed jewelry on a victim as a distraction.

Police said some suspects remained wanted, while others were arrested and later accused of breaching release conditions. Investigators believe additional victims may exist.

Hamilton police reminded residents that legitimate strangers do not place jewelry on people, block vehicles or ask for help in store vestibules.

Anyone who feels unsafe should create distance, refuse physical contact and contact police.

Project Heirloom remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.