Nova Scotia SPCA seek support for malnourished dog fighting for his life

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia SPCA is seeking donations to help save a malnourished dog that is fighting for his life.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the SPCA said Bilbo Waggins was spotted running at large by SPCA enforcement officers as they were heading back to the shelter.

“He was nothing more than skin and bones,” the post reads. “As a direct result of Bilbo’s poor physical condition and a pending investigation, he was seized and rushed in for emergency veterinary care.”

READ MORE: N.S. SPCA raises awareness after cat gets abandoned in sealed box

The SPCA says Bilbo’s ribs were poking out and he was covered in sores.

“A male Boxer typically weighs 70 pounds,” the post continues. “Bilbo was barely 30 pounds. When dogs are this emaciated their organs begin to shut down.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our veterinary team wasn’t sure he would survive the weekend.”

5:54 Nova Scotia SPCA launches contact-less drive-thru pet pantry Nova Scotia SPCA launches contact-less drive-thru pet pantry

The trauma Bilbo faced may have scarred him forever, the SPCA added. They’re currently doing everything possible to help Bilbo, but say they need the public’s help.

The SPCA says Bilbo still doesn’t feel well enough to entertain adoption interest and is not accepting applications or visitors currently.

Once he is cleared medically, he will be posted on the adoption website.

READ MORE: Animal rights activists picket at courthouse against accused operator of Nova Scotia puppy mill

Donations can be made here.

“Every bit helps. By donating to his care today, you’ll truly be saving lives”

Story continues below advertisement