N.S. SPCA raises awareness after cat gets abandoned in sealed box

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia SPCA in Dartmouth is seeking information after a calico cat was found Monday inside a box cold, wet and covered in urine.

The organization said in a Facebook post that “a mall employee noticed a small furry face peeking out from a strange box. The box had been there for several hours or possibly overnight, and had gotten wet enough to allow the cat a hole big enough to peek out, but not yet escape from.”

READ MORE: Animal rights activists picket at courthouse against accused operator of Nova Scotia puppy mill

In light of the incident, the SPCA is reminding the public that there is no excuse or reason to risk an animal’s life.

“This case is just particularly alarming due to the close proximity to the shelter with only about five minutes away,” said Heather Woodin, director of administration for the SPCA.

Story continues below advertisement

Woodin said people might end up abandoning their pets because they are unaware of the options that are out there to help them.

“Abandonment really shouldn’t be an option because your cat or dog is not necessarily guaranteed to end up safe,” she said.

“But I certainly understand how people get to the point where they need to re-home their pet. That happens. We don’t judge people for that. There are unexpected changes in your life that you just never would have predicted.”

Woodin said that the cat, now named Zelda for the princess that she is, is undergoing some health checks, but is generally doing okay.

READ MORE: Kings County, N.S. woman faces 2 charges of animal cruelty following seizure of 35 dogs

“She does have some stomach upset going on right now, and we don’t know if it’s because of a pre-existing medical condition or it’s just a result of what she went through and now she’s adjusting to new food,” said Woodin.

She added that Zelda is friendly, outgoing and a very happy cat.

Woodin said that as of Jan. 16 the shelter has announced on their various social media accounts that they’ve got a lot of space to take in cats or dogs that need care and re-homing.

Story continues below advertisement

“Please don’t abandon. Please call. We’re not judgmental, we understand and there’s no fee.”

If anyone has any information regarding who abandoned this cat, they can contact the SPCA’s confidential animal cruelty line at 888-703-7722 or animals@spcans.ca.