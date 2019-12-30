Kings County, N.S. woman faces 2 charges of animal cruelty following seizure of 35 dogs

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia SPCA announced Monday that Karin Robertson, 57, of Kings County is facing two charges of animal cruelty after 35 dogs were seized from a puppy mill she allegedly owned.

Supporters attended the hearing on Monday at The Future Inns at 30 Fairfax Dr. in Halifax, after the owner appealed the seizure of 35 dogs from a facility near Wolfville, N.S. earlier this month.

The SPCA seized 29 dogs and six puppies from the puppy mill on Dec. 10.

“This is one of the largest puppy mill seizures in the history of the Nova Scotia SPCA,” the shelter stated in a media release at the time.

The organization’s enforcement branch had reportedly been investigating the case since September 2019.

The investigation began in response to a report of mistreatment made by visitors to the puppy mill.

Robertson was charged with failing to comply with all reasonable directions of the inspector or peace officer 20(5)(b) to bring the environment of the animals up to minimum standards, as well as for causing an animal to be in distress through her actions 26(1) under the Animal Protection Act of Nova Scotia.

She is scheduled to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on Jan. 21, 2020, at 9:30.

“Pets should be treated as family, not as a commodity”, said Chief Provincial Inspector Jo-Anne Landsburg. “Puppy mills are not welcome in Nova Scotia.

“The SPCA takes all reports and complaints very seriously. If you are concerned about an animal, please report it to us.”

