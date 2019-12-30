Menu

Canada

Kings County, N.S. woman faces 2 charges of animal cruelty following seizure of 35 dogs

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 30, 2019 4:13 pm
Updated December 30, 2019 5:36 pm
N.S. SPCA says woman charged with animal cruelty
WATCH: Nova Scotia SPCA says a woman from Kings County will be charged with two counts of animal cruelty, after receiving numerous allegations of dogs living in unsanitary conditions under her care. Jesse Thomas has more.

Nova Scotia SPCA announced Monday that Karin Robertson, 57, of Kings County is facing two charges of animal cruelty after 35 dogs were seized from a puppy mill she allegedly owned.

Supporters attended the hearing on Monday at The Future Inns at 30 Fairfax Dr. in Halifax, after the owner appealed the seizure of 35 dogs from a facility near Wolfville, N.S. earlier this month.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia SPCA encourages supporters to turn out as puppy mill owner appeals seizure of 35 dogs

The SPCA seized 29 dogs and six puppies from the puppy mill on Dec. 10.

“This is one of the largest puppy mill seizures in the history of the Nova Scotia SPCA,” the shelter stated in a media release at the time.

The organization’s enforcement branch had reportedly been investigating the case since September 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation began in response to a report of mistreatment made by visitors to the puppy mill.

READ MORE: 35 dogs seized from puppy mill near Wolfville due to mistreatment: Nova Scotia SPCA

Robertson was charged with failing to comply with all reasonable directions of the inspector or peace officer 20(5)(b) to bring the environment of the animals up to minimum standards, as well as for causing an animal to be in distress through her actions 26(1) under the Animal Protection Act of Nova Scotia.

She is scheduled to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on Jan. 21, 2020, at 9:30.

“Pets should be treated as family, not as a commodity”, said Chief Provincial Inspector Jo-Anne Landsburg. “Puppy mills are not welcome in Nova Scotia.

“The SPCA takes all reports and complaints very seriously. If you are concerned about an animal, please report it to us.”

Nova Scotia SPCA seizes 35 dogs from puppy mill in Wolfville
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaDogAnimal CrueltySPCAAnimal Protection ActNova Scotia SPCAwolfvilleKings Countymistreatment
