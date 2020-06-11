Canada’s coronavirus cases, fatalities continue to go down as death toll approaches 8,000

Send this page to someone via email

Canada recorded 410 new novel coronavirus cases and 34 deaths on Thursday, bringing the death toll closer to 8,000 fatalities.

The latest figures bring the national numbers to more than 97,500 cases and 7,994 deaths. More than 57,000 people have recovered, and more than 2.1 million tests have been conducted.

Ontario reported nearly half of the daily COVID-19 caseload, with 203 cases, and 12 new deaths, bringing the provincial tally to more than 31,000 cases, including nearly 26,000 recoveries and close to 2,500 deaths.

Quebec saw 144 new cases and 24 new deaths. The province now has more than 53,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 5,000 deaths. More than 20,000 people are considered recovered.

Alberta reported 40 new cases and zero new deaths, leaving the province with a total of 7,316 cases and 149 deaths.

British Columbia announced 14 new lab-confirmed cases and zero new deaths, bringing total figures to nearly 2,700 cases and 167 deaths. Thursday marked the province’s sixth straight day of no deaths.

New Brunswick was the only Atlantic province to record new cases, announcing two, for a total of 153. That includes one death and more than 120 recoveries.

Saskatchewan reported two new cases as well, bringing its total to 660 cases, 13 deaths, and more than 620 recoveries.

No new cases

Nova Scotia has a total of four active cases of COVID-19 left in the province, as 995 cases out of 1,061 have recovered. Sixty-two people have died since the pandemic began.

Manitoba saw its sixth day in a row with no new cases to report. The province has seen 289 cases, including 286 recoveries and seven deaths.

Newfoundland and Labrador had no new cases to report. The province has two active cases as of Thursday, with 261 total and three deaths.

All 27 cases on Prince Edward Island have been resolved for weeks now. The same goes for the Northwest Territories and the Yukon. Nunavut remains the only place in Canada that has yet to report a positive case of COVID-19.

The virus has resulted in nearly 7.5 million cases worldwide and more than 420,000 deaths, according to data tracked by Johns Hopkins University.