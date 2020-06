Quebec sees 144 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 53,485

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec saw an additional 144 cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the province’s total to 53,485.

The health crisis has killed 5,105 people after 24 new fatalities were recorded from the previous day.

Nearly three months after the pandemic began, the number of hospitalizations continues to decline in the province. There are 871 patients in hospital and 114 of them are in intensive care.

Quebec continues to be the province hardest hit by the crisis and leads Canada in cases and deaths.

Premier Fran├žois Legault is expected to provide an update on Thursday afternoon on his government’s response to the pandemic. He will be joined by Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health.

— With files from the Canadian Press