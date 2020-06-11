2 new coronavirus cases identified in New Brunswick involving Campbellton Regional Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported two new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, both in Zone 5 (Campbellton region).

According to the province, the new cases are of an individual between 30 and 39 and an individual between 40 and 49.

Both cases are employees of the Campbellton Regional Hospital.

“All of the stakeholders at the Campbellton Regional Hospital are mobilized to ensure that everything is in place to provide quality care and ensure the safety of patients and staff,” Gilles Lanteigne, chief executive officer of Vitalité Health Network, said in a statement.

“Our processes are in place, our staff are trained and have the personal protective equipment they need to do their jobs. I am confident that we will get through these difficult times.”

The province said the number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 153 and 123 people have recovered, including three related to the outbreak in Zone 5.

There has been one death, and the number of active cases is 29. Five patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit. As of Thursday, 35,753 tests have been conducted.

“This is an evolving situation at the Campbellton Regional Hospital and everyone must watch for symptoms since COVID-19 is going to be with us for a long time,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

The state of emergency mandatory order was renewed Thursday under the authority of the Emergency Measures Act.

According to the government, all areas of New Brunswick except Zone 5 are currently in the Yellow level of the COVID-19 recovery plan, which is aimed at the gradual reopening of businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of transmission. Zone 5 remains at the Orange level of the recovery plan.

