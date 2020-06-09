New Brunswick identifies single additional case of COVID-19 in Moncton

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting one additional case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 147.

The additional case is an individual between the ages of 20 and 29 in the Moncton region, also known as Zone 1, and is considered to be travel related.

“No matter where you live in New Brunswick, please continue to maintain two metres of physical distance between yourself and others when you are away from home,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health.

“After three months, it can be easy to forget to keep doing the simple things like distancing, washing your hands frequently, and covering coughs or sneezes, but these are the most important tools we have in preventing the spread of COVID-19.” Tweet This

Twenty-five COVID-19 cases remain active at this time.

As of Tuesday, 121 people have recovered from the disease, including one related to the ongoing outbreak in the Campbellton area, known as Zone 5.

The cluster of active cases has been traced back to a doctor who contracted the virus in Quebec and did not self-isolate upon his return to New Brunswick.

Health officials say five patients are hospitalized with one in intensive care.

So far the outbreak has resulted in the death of one person, Daniel Oullette, a resident at Manoir de la Vallée in Atholville, N.B., which is located in Zone 5.

All areas of New Brunswick except the Campbellton region are in the “yellow” phase of the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

Zone 5 remains in the “orange” phase, which allows for the following rules:

A two-household bubble

Non-regulated health professionals and businesses such as acupuncturists and naturopaths cannot operate

Personal services businesses such as barbers, hairstylists, spas, estheticians, manicurists, pedicurists, and tattoo artists cannot operate

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

