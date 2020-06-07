Coronavirus: N.B. reports another case at Campbellton-area long-term care home

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting one new case of the novel coronavirus, bringing the number of active cases to 15 and the total to 137.

In a news release Sunday, the province said the new case was identified in the Campbellton region and is linked to the outbreak at Manoir de la Vallée, a long-term care facility in Atholville.

There have now been a total of 121 recoveries, one of which is related to the current outbreak in Zone 5.

Four patients are hospitalized with none in an intensive care unit, according to the province, and 33,716 tests have been conducted as of Sunday.

Of the province’s 137 cases, 69 are related to travel, 57 are from close contacts, 10 by community transmission and one is under investigation.

There have been 18 hospitalizations and 13 patients discharged.

Zone 5 remains in the “Orange level” of the recovery plan, which enforces a two-household bubble and the continued closure of businesses such as barbershops, hair salons, spas, estheticians, manicurists, pedicurists and tattoo parlours.

There will not be a COVID-19 press briefing on Sunday in New Brunswick.

