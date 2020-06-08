New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update after muddled messaging on masks

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials will provide a COVID-19 update on Monday after a weekend spent backtracking and “clarifying” a new mask policy.

On Friday, the province announced in a press release that it would require face coverings to be worn by anyone entering a building open to the general public beginning Tuesday, June 9.

However, that directive was quickly clarified in a press release issued on Saturday.

The province said that after a meeting of the cabinet, it was determined that it was “not (its) intent to place an additional expectation on businesses or the public regarding wearing a face covering in a public space.”

Instead, masks covering the mouth and nose will be required in any location where physical distancing of two metres isn’t possible — the same rule that the province has had since May 14.

There remain exemptions for children under the age of two and those unable to wear face coverings for medical reasons.

New Brunswickers are encouraged to have a mask on them at all times when in a public area, the province said.

Health officials have yet to go on camera and face questions regarding the muddled delivery of the face covering message.

Monday will provide the first opportunity for media to get clarity on the directive.

As of Sunday, there have been a total of 137 COVID-19 cases in the province, 15 of which remain active.

A single new case was reported on Sunday and is linked to the outbreak at Manoir de la Vallée, a long-term care facility in Atholville, N.B.

As a result of that outbreak, the Campbellton area, or Zone 5, remains in the “orange phase” of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

Every other region is in the yellow phase.

Of the province’s 137 cases, 69 are related to travel, 57 are from close contacts, 10 are from community transmission and one is under investigation.

There have been 18 hospitalizations and 13 patients discharged.

There have been a total of 121 recoveries.

The update is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. AT.

— With files from Graeme Benjamin and Aya Al-Hakim